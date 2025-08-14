Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Pride Of Arras and Rossa Ryan deliver in style in the Dante
Pride Of Arras and Rossa Ryan deliver in style in the Dante

Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras to return to York for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu August 14, 2025 · 1h ago

Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras will attempt to get his career back on track in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at next week's Ebor Festival at York.

Pride Of Arras is one of 11 remaining entries for the 12 furlong Group 2 which often serves as a launchpad for next month's St Leger at Doncaster.

Pride Of Arras burst onto the scene with victory in the Dante Stakes at York - his second career start - but failed to reproduce that form in both the Derby and Irish Derby, beating only one horse home.

Trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Mrs Aykroyd have since taken the decision to geld the son of New Bay and Beckett believes that the operation has had a positive effect.

The same combination could also have been represented by Amiloc in the Great Voltigeur but have opted to split the pair up as Beckett explained on Racing TV.

"We left Amiloc out. Running two for the same small, owner-breeder in one race was not going to work obviously. Amiloc will go to the Irish Leger.

"Pride Of Arras gelded, working well, hopefully we're going to put it all back together again. We'll see whether it works next week. It makes sense to take him back to where he really enjoyed himself.

"It's going to be a warm edition and he's got a penalty as well but it seems like a good fit."

Another Kimpton Down Stables runner to miss out on a trip to York is Kinross who hasn't sufficiently recovered from the kick received at the start at Goodwood but connections are hopeful that he will return in time for the Park Stakes at Doncaster.

Before that Beckett has his sights set on another seven furlong prize with King's Gamble declared for the Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

King's Gamble had been off the track for almost a year prior to returning at the same venue in the Hackwood Stakes over six furlongs and Beckett is hopeful the run will have brought him on.

"Delighted because it had been a tough trip for him since last year so really pleased with that [run in the Hackwood] and we'll see how much he's come forward. It's a good spot for him and hopefully that will lead him on into the other seven furlong races for the year," he added.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING