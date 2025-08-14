Dante Stakes winner Pride Of Arras to return to York for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur

Pride Of Arras is one of 11 remaining entries for the 12 furlong Group 2 which often serves as a launchpad for next month's St Leger at Doncaster.

Pride Of Arras burst onto the scene with victory in the Dante Stakes at York - his second career start - but failed to reproduce that form in both the Derby and Irish Derby, beating only one horse home.

Trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Mrs Aykroyd have since taken the decision to geld the son of New Bay and Beckett believes that the operation has had a positive effect.

The same combination could also have been represented by Amiloc in the Great Voltigeur but have opted to split the pair up as Beckett explained on Racing TV.

"We left Amiloc out. Running two for the same small, owner-breeder in one race was not going to work obviously. Amiloc will go to the Irish Leger.

"Pride Of Arras gelded, working well, hopefully we're going to put it all back together again. We'll see whether it works next week. It makes sense to take him back to where he really enjoyed himself.

"It's going to be a warm edition and he's got a penalty as well but it seems like a good fit."

Another Kimpton Down Stables runner to miss out on a trip to York is Kinross who hasn't sufficiently recovered from the kick received at the start at Goodwood but connections are hopeful that he will return in time for the Park Stakes at Doncaster.

Before that Beckett has his sights set on another seven furlong prize with King's Gamble declared for the Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

King's Gamble had been off the track for almost a year prior to returning at the same venue in the Hackwood Stakes over six furlongs and Beckett is hopeful the run will have brought him on.

"Delighted because it had been a tough trip for him since last year so really pleased with that [run in the Hackwood] and we'll see how much he's come forward. It's a good spot for him and hopefully that will lead him on into the other seven furlong races for the year," he added.