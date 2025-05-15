Menu icon
Pride Of Arras and Rossa Ryan deliver in style in the Dante
Pride of Arras enhanced his

Dante Stakes report, replay and reaction from York

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 15, 2025 · 0 min ago

Pride Of Arras burst onto the Betfred Derby scene with victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes.

The principal Classic trial at York looked all about returning Acomb hero The Lion In Winter beforehand but the well-backed 8/11 favourite finished out of the places in sixth after racing freely early and failing to pick up when asked for an effort in the straight.

Victory went to the relatively easy-to-back 18/1 chance Pride Of Arras for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan, the Sandown maiden winner taking the step up to Group 2 level in his stride, cruising to the front a furlong and a half out and skipping clear of the pack.

The inexperienced son of New Bay stayed on strongly to beat the John and Thady Gosden-trained Damysus (16/1) by a length and a quarter, the latter having charted a wider course throughout the 10-furlong contest in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.

Wimbledon Hawkeye (7/1) stuck to his task well in third, just ahead of Devil's Advocate (80/1) who had been on the sharp end throughout.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The winning jockey said on ITV Racing: "It went lovely, it's only his second run and we were all in the camp of getting him dropped in the middle and getting him to learn but he took me there.

"When I pulled him out he just dropped on (the bridle) and went. You'd be getting a bit excited about him, for sure.

"He's seen it out well, he's bred to get a mile and a half. We can dream, he's got a bright future this lad."

Pride Of Arras was slashed from 33/1 to 4/1 for the Derby by Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, with Delacroix the new 9/4 market leader as The Lion In Winter was pushed out to 5s.

Beckett said on Racing TV: "He hasn't had an easy prep, it hasn't been very easy with him. He had a complicated time of it as well last autumn.

"We had a few just needing it as well, so we're very pleased.

"I was hoping he was going to run well. Whether that meant he would finish fifth, third or even first was kind of irrelevant. We just needed him to run well and he's done more than that.

"He's not (laidback) but he was today. He will take a big step forward from today, we can be sure of that. He (New Bay) has been a very lucky stallion for us."

