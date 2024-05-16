Sporting Life
Economics wins the Dante in style
Economics wins the Dante in style

Dante Stakes analysis following York win for Economic

By David Cleary
20:42 · THU May 16, 2024

Timeform's David Cleary reflects on the wide-margin win for Economics in the Dante Stakes at York.

Whether the Dante Stakes has another classic winner on its roll of honour remains to be seen, but there is little doubt Thursday's renewal of the premier Derby trial marked the arrival on the big stage of a horse that could well be one of the stars of the summer.

Economics came into the race the twice-raced winner of a large-field, one-mile maiden at Newbury; he finished it a six-length Dante hero, putting up a performance well up to scratch for the race and one which, in terms purely of performance, would put him high on the shortlist for the Derby.

There are two, possibly three, issues which raises doubts that will come to pass: firstly, Economics isn't currently in the Derby.

He had been entered but then taken out of the race, and would need supplementing – at the cost of £75,000 – to get back in again.

Secondly, his pedigree isn't cut and dried, so far as staying a mile and a half goes. His dam won over the trip, but his sire Night of Thunder isn't proving much of an influence for stamina, with relatively few winners beyond ten furlongs.

The third issue might be stated as physique/inexperience. He's a powerfully-built colt, who was rolling around a bit as he stormed to the front.

Strong as he was as he drew away in the final two furlongs, there is a concern that the camber at Epsom and his relative inexperience will combine to prevent him showing his best.

All that said, Economics won in the style of a really exciting prospect. Whether or not he gets the go-ahead for Epsom next month, there will be other Group 1s on his agenda, perhaps the International back here in August near the top of the list.

