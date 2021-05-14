Adam Houghton's Dante Diary: Ed Walker running hot

Walker in wonderland at York

Ed Walker has enjoyed plenty of success just below the top level since sending out his first runners in 2010, but a maiden victory in Group 1 company has proved elusive thus far.

Stormy Antarctic came closest to making the breakthrough, when beaten just a head in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in November 2015, but others from the yard have often flattered to deceive.

One need only think back to English King, who was sent off favourite for last year’s Derby but could ultimately manage only fifth at Epsom. He failed to add to his tally in two subsequent starts for the yard and was sold in the autumn to continue his racing career in Australia, leaving his former trainer to ponder whether that sought-after Group 1 success will ever happen.

Walker may not need to wonder much longer if results on the Knavesmire this week are anything to go by.

First up was Starman, who looked a top-class sprinter in the making when winning Wednesday’s Duke of York Stakes, and then along came Primo Bacio, who was no less impressive when leaving her rivals trailing with a surprise 14/1 win in the listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes on Friday.

Starman was greeted after the Duke of York by a chorus from the song of the same name by David Bowie, but the only sound immediately after Primo Bacio’s success was that of bubbles being burst in the camps of Snow Lantern, Love Is You and co, at least until jockey Andrea Atzeni was approached by ITV’s Oli Bell.

"She travelled so beautifully through the race,” Atzeni enthused.

“She ran well in the Fred Darling last time where she got bumped at a crucial stage but finished off nicely.

"She was going up to a mile for the first time here and the key was to get her relaxed which she did. I followed Snow Lantern through as I thought she was the one to beat, but when she was gone I got a nice lead from William's filly to the furlong pole.

"When I pulled her out she quickened quite smartly. It's great for Ed – his horses are flying – and the owners who are both here."

Walker says there had been discussions with owner David Ward about supplementing Primo Bacio for the 1000 Guineas after her encouraging reappearance at Newbury, though he admits that it was never really an option in his own mind.

There are certainly some more exciting discussions to be had now, though, with all roads reportedly leading towards the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. With Starman also bound for that meeting and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Walker can be forgiven if this week has provided him with renewed optimism for the Group 1 challenges ahead.

“That was really good,” he added.

“Everything went right, she settled well today. Andrea did a top job and switched her off beautifully.

“She’s got a great turn of foot, I just told him to save it for as late as possible and he did. She picked up really well.

“It’s very exciting going into Ascot with those two and great for the Wards, who are big supporters of ours.

“It’s been a good week – there aren’t many of them!”