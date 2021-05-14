Adam Houghton's Dante Diary: Ed Walker running hot

Adam Houghton was our man at the track on the final day of the Dante Festival at York and he witnessed another star performance on the Knavesmire from Ed Walker's yard.
Ed Walker has enjoyed plenty of success just below the top level since sending out his first runners in 2010, but a maiden victory in Group 1 company has proved elusive thus far.
Stormy Antarctic came closest to making the breakthrough, when beaten just a head in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in November 2015, but others from the yard have often flattered to deceive.
One need only think back to English King, who was sent off favourite for last year’s Derby but could ultimately manage only fifth at Epsom. He failed to add to his tally in two subsequent starts for the yard and was sold in the autumn to continue his racing career in Australia, leaving his former trainer to ponder whether that sought-after Group 1 success will ever happen.
Walker may not need to wonder much longer if results on the Knavesmire this week are anything to go by.
First up was Starman, who looked a top-class sprinter in the making when winning Wednesday’s Duke of York Stakes, and then along came Primo Bacio, who was no less impressive when leaving her rivals trailing with a surprise 14/1 win in the listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes on Friday.
Starman was greeted after the Duke of York by a chorus from the song of the same name by David Bowie, but the only sound immediately after Primo Bacio’s success was that of bubbles being burst in the camps of Snow Lantern, Love Is You and co, at least until jockey Andrea Atzeni was approached by ITV’s Oli Bell.
"She travelled so beautifully through the race,” Atzeni enthused.
“She ran well in the Fred Darling last time where she got bumped at a crucial stage but finished off nicely.
"She was going up to a mile for the first time here and the key was to get her relaxed which she did. I followed Snow Lantern through as I thought she was the one to beat, but when she was gone I got a nice lead from William's filly to the furlong pole.
"When I pulled her out she quickened quite smartly. It's great for Ed – his horses are flying – and the owners who are both here."
Walker says there had been discussions with owner David Ward about supplementing Primo Bacio for the 1000 Guineas after her encouraging reappearance at Newbury, though he admits that it was never really an option in his own mind.
There are certainly some more exciting discussions to be had now, though, with all roads reportedly leading towards the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. With Starman also bound for that meeting and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Walker can be forgiven if this week has provided him with renewed optimism for the Group 1 challenges ahead.
“That was really good,” he added.
“Everything went right, she settled well today. Andrea did a top job and switched her off beautifully.
“She’s got a great turn of foot, I just told him to save it for as late as possible and he did. She picked up really well.
“It’s very exciting going into Ascot with those two and great for the Wards, who are big supporters of ours.
“It’s been a good week – there aren’t many of them!”
Another man for whom it has been a good week is Andrew Balding, who completed a double at York on Friday courtesy of Nymphadora in the listed Marygate Fillies’ Stakes and Spanish Mission in the feature race, the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup.
Nymphadora had finished only sixth on her debut at Newmarket last month, but there are unlikely to be many maidens as informative as that one in the weeks and months to come.
Now the sixth winner to come out of that heat, Nymphadora took a big step forward to get off the mark at the second attempt in this listed heat and will be well worth her place in a race such as the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, for all that significant improvement is likely to be needed to make an impact in that Group 2.
Similar comments apply to Spanish Mission when he heads to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and a clash with Stradivarius, with the level of form he’s shown unlikely be enough to trouble the reigning three-time champion. His superior turn of foot seemed to be the difference on this occasion, quickly forging clear of Santiago in the final furlong to win by nearly three lengths.
Favourite Sir Ron Priestley was another length back in third after looking arguably the likeliest winner at one stage before tiring close home, much to the bemusement of trainer Mark Johnston.
“Sir Ron Priestley went to the front like he was cantering and had them all at it, and for whatever reason didn’t get home,” he said.
“We know he’s won over a mile and six (furlongs) before, so we know he stays – he stayed the trip as a three-year-old, never mind now.
“Why he should fail to get home today, I don’t know. There doesn’t appear to be anything wrong with him, but we’ll see. Nayef Road (finished last of five) was also a bit out of character. For all it was maybe a bit sharp for him, it was still out of character to be under pressure so quickly.
“Maybe they’ve gone an awful lot faster than we all thought. It will be interesting to see how the time comes out.”
That reversal in the Yorkshire Cup continued what had been a fruitless week on the Knavesmire for Johnston, but his luck finally changed in the finale as Kondo Isami held off the late challenge of Tashkhan to get the verdict by a short head in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap.
‘Always trying’ has long been the motto of the Johnston stable and that was certainly a good description of how Kondo Isami went about the job, a horse who looks to be built in the mould of countless others who have contributed to a tally of 4,744 winners (and counting) in Britain for his trainer.
This success under joint-top weight suggests Kondo Isami is also as talented as he is tough, and it will be no surprise if he is operating in better company before the end of the season given how runners from his yard tend to thrive on their racing.
One needs to only look at the three-year-old record of Sir Ron Priestley, who was second in the St Leger less than four months after winning his first handicap from a BHA mark of 86.
Admittedly, the final classic might be aiming a bit high for Kondo Isami, but his pedigree certainly gives cause for optimism that he might eventually prove better than a handicapper – he is by Galileo and a half-brother to Zoustar, a Group 1 winner at up to seven furlongs in Australia.