The secret, many say, is in the timing and in becoming only the second jockey after Adrian Maguire to deliver his beloved uncle Willie a King George win, Danny Mullins again showed an incredible knack in 2021 of getting to the church on time.

This is not the time to give the story of the Bellewstown Ambulance its annual outing - but Danny Mullins' seat at the top table of jump racing has been won by sheer hard work and making the most of his opportunities.

Back in 2008 Danny rode his first winner - My Girl Sophie trained by a certain J. S. Bolger, who beat Be Smart, ridden by one Michael Kinane, but it's taken him 13 years to achieve a rolling record of Grade 1 success which would have had many thinking of him as a possible jockey of the year, had it not been for a certain Rachael Blackmore.

Last February, there was Kemboy in the Irish Gold Cup, a late charge timed to perfection, but it was in March - and again with perfect timing - that Danny Mullins came of age, and some say has not looked back.

He’d arrived at Prestbury, as always, with hope in his heart - one of the eternal optimists and one of the most likeable of all the clan with a phenomenal work-rate - but still without the one thing you a judged by, namely a Cheltenham Festival winner.

That was all to change when colleague Johnathan Moore, stricken by pain, called him over and passed on the ride on Stayers' Hurdle hope Flooring Porter. The rest is history.

Coolreevy, beating Monkfish, to land the Grade 1 novice on the first day of the Punchestown Festival, Stormy Ireland on the last day, Statuaire in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse last month, in a thrilling short-head victory down to a brilliant piece of quick thinking to floor the favourite.

And then another late arrival - a Kempton gold with Tornado Flyer.

He’s back at Leopardstown today, life and the search for winners goes on, but so does the rise of Danny Mullins.

One comment, perhaps from Kempton on Boxing Day, said it all: "I’m the only Mullins that doesn’t drink so that throws a spanner in the works. Celebrations aren’t what it's about, it’s the feeling crossing the line is what it is all about for me."

He made his uncle's Christmas - it is indeed all about the timing.