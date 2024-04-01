Dancing Gemini to reappear in Classic

Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini could start his campaign in either the French or the English 2000 Guineas.

The Camelot colt was twice a winner as a juvenile, taking a Newbury maiden and then the Listed Flying Scotsman at Doncaster. He then stepped up to Group One level to contest the Kameko Futurity Trophy back at Doncaster, a mile event run on heavy ground in October. There he finished fifth as Charlie’s Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom took first place, a run Teal has taken the positives from as Dancing Gemini gained experience ahead of his three-year-old campaign. “Conditions were soft when we won the Listed race but it wasn’t as bad as when we ran him in the Group One,” he said. “We perhaps committed him too soon and then there was the horse that got upset in the stalls, so there was a delay as they’d all been loaded. He probably used up a bit of nervous energy, but he didn’t run bad at all in those conditions.”