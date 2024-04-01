Dancing Gemini to reappear in Classic

Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini could start his campaign in either the French or the English 2000 Guineas.
The Camelot colt was twice a winner as a juvenile, taking a Newbury maiden and then the Listed Flying Scotsman at Doncaster. He then stepped up to Group One level to contest the Kameko Futurity Trophy back at Doncaster, a mile event run on heavy ground in October.
There he finished fifth as Charlie’s Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom took first place, a run Teal has taken the positives from as Dancing Gemini gained experience ahead of his three-year-old campaign.
“Conditions were soft when we won the Listed race but it wasn’t as bad as when we ran him in the Group One,” he said. “We perhaps committed him too soon and then there was the horse that got upset in the stalls, so there was a delay as they’d all been loaded. He probably used up a bit of nervous energy, but he didn’t run bad at all in those conditions.”
Teal is pleased with how the colt has developed over the winter and is taking aim at either the French or English Guineas as his opening run of the season.
“He’s taken his work very well, he looks like he’s come forward so we’re really happy,” he said. “He’s in both Guineas, French and English, so that’s what we’re aiming at. We’ll see a bit closer to the time which one we’re going to go for. He’s by a Derby winner and out of an Australia mare, so he’s bred to get the trip. Fingers crossed he goes well in the Guineas so we can start to dream big. He was a bit of a frame last year but he was always growing, he was a bit bum high but he seems to have levelled off now.
“He’s done very well, we’re very happy with him. He’s not a massive horse but he is a nice stamp, a nice athletic animal. He’s a Camelot and he tends to stamp them as good-looking horses.”
