Dancing Gemini on road to become 2025 star miler ahead of Lockinge clash with Rosallion

When Dancing Gemini walked back into fourth spot following last year’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October few would have been bold enough to predict what he has gone on to achieve.

However, it was at that exact point trainer Roger Teal turned to owner David Fish, of Fishdance Limited, and pointed out that next year it would be his pride and joy filling the top spot that, at the time, was occupied by the now retired Charyn. It is easy for trainers to keep the spirits of an owner up with such lines in times of defeat, however those words uttered by Teal were not just for comfort, rather words that underlined the true faith he had in the son of Camelot. So far this campaign the Lambourn handler has been proved right every step of the way, with Dancing Gemini posting impressive wins in the Listed William Hill Doncaster Mile and last time out in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown. And while he has not yet had the chance to turn Teal’s remarks into reality, he can take a giant step towards it by securing a breakthrough Group One success in the Boylesports Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday. Teal said: "I said to David (Fish) in the winner’s enclosure at Ascot when we finished fourth and Charyn came walking in that we would be going in there next year. I knew what we had got, but everything went against him last year.

Dancing Gemini impresses in the Doncaster Mile

“He has been labelled as a soft ground horse, but I knew he would be better this year on better conditions as if you look at him he has a lovely stride and is very low to the ground, which suggests he is a good ground horse. “The way he has won the last two times, you have to let him take his chance here and on form he is in he deserves to be in there. He is second favourite for it so the bookmakers respect him as well and he has done nothing wrong this season." Excuses and defeat go hand-in-hand in the sport of horse racing, and although some lead to raised eyebrows, in the case of Dancing Gemini every reason that Teal offered for his five reversals in 2024 were more than valid. He added: “He didn’t run a bad race in the Derby, but he got a bad trip around and was last all the way, and what horse wins from there? Dancing Brave tried but even he couldn’t, however Dancing Gemini still ran a hell of a race. “We do regret running him in the Eclipse. We got suckered into running him there as it was a small field, but the ground was horrendous and he didn’t stay the trip on that ground. “In the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood he beat himself as he got all excited before the race. He got himself all buzzed up and just overheated. He was very keen with Oisin (Murphy) going down to the start then he skidded into the starting stalls. It was a mess to be honest with you. “We took him back to Ascot on really testing ground for his final run, but he ran a hell of a race. Tom (Marquand) came in and said that if he knew he was going to settle like that then he would have never had him so far back. “That race was his first after Goodwood so he thought he would be very keen and Tom dropped him in, but he ran on strong to leave us with plenty of optimism."

