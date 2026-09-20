Dancing Gemini bound for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day

The son of Camelot, who was last sighted finishing sixth in the Group Three Betfair Backs Opinions Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock Park, is without a victory to his name since landing last year’s Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown.

But despite facing a tall order on his return to Group One level on October 19, Teal is confident that the Fishdance Limited-owned five-year-old will not look out of place in the line up.

Teal said: “Dancing Gemini is in good order. The wife is riding him every day now and she is trying to work her magic to make him a little bit sweet.

“He will go for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes now on Champions Day, and he will go there fresh and well.

“We will take that on board and fingers crossed he doesn’t have too wetter ground to show his potential.

“There is a good day in that horse and we haven’t given up on him."