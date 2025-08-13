Dancing Gemini 'bouncing' again ahead of Deauville

The four-year-old colt, trained in Lambourn Roger Teal, started the season with a bang in winning Listed and Group 2 races at Doncaster and Sandown before proving his worth at the highest level when beaten a neck into second in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 17.

His last start at Royal Ascot didn't go to plan, Dancing Gemini ending up eighth of the 10 runners under Kieran Shoemark in the Queen Anne Stakes, but the trainer is confident he's back to himself based on what he's been showing on the gallops.

Teal said on Sky Sports Racing: "He's really well, we've freshened him up since Ascot and he's bouncing.

"Rossa (Ryan) came in and had a sit on him this morning and was happy with him. So back to normal hopefully which is great.

"The pace of the race (at Ascot) turned it into a two-furlong dash at the end and that was his fourth run of the season and he'd had a tough race in the Lockinge, so it was probably a combination of there being no pace and him being a little bit jaded after his last few runs.

"He seems in good order again now."

Reflecting on the Lockinge near-miss, when Dancing Gemini had the likes of Rosallion and Notable Speed in behind, Teal added: "We were drawn one in the Lockinge which wasn't ideal so we couldn't really get the position we wanted early doors so Ryan (Moore) had to take him back a little bit further than we really wanted.

"He obviously came with that blistering run but Ryan said afterwards maybe he should have held onto him for another 50 yards but I don't know. Lead Artist (winner) was battling very bravely, but he went down on his sword that day in a very strong race.

"We haven't hidden the fact that we've followed in the footsteps of Charyn's profile from last year and the timing of this race worked out nicely. We set out stall out at the start of the year with which races we were aiming at and this was always one at the top of the list.

"He doesn't get any easy time but he never will in a Group 1, it's always a strong field wherever we rock up."

Dancing Gemini is a 12/1 shot with Paddy Power for Sunday's big race, with the market topped by Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes runner-up Rosallion at 6/4 ahead of Aidan O'Brien's 9/2 chance The Lion In Winter.