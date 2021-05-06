Chester Thursday preview: Richard Fahey guide to team

Curragh possibly next for Fev Rover

I was delighted with Fev Rover’s run in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

It was a race that we felt there might not be any pace on and she’s maybe a mile-and-a-quarter filly so we were keen to go forward with her.

I’d have loved to have dropped her in but couldn’t guarantee she’d have the gallop to sit off and she’s a filly that tries very hard.

Maybe she just wants a bit further but I’d like to take her to the Curragh for the Irish 1000 Guineas next but we haven’t any firm plans. She had a tough enough race at Newmarket and we’ll see how she comes out of it.