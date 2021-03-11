Jumping venture could not have gone better for John Dance

There is no question John Dance has had some good fortune when it comes to racehorse ownership – but he is determined to enjoy the ride with Bravemansgame after going through the full experience with Laurens.

A stockbroker by trade, his company Vertem is known to racegoers through its sponsorship of major races both on the Flat and over jumps. Dance was lucky enough to own Laurens relatively early in his foray into the sport, and he readily admits he will struggle to find another remotely as good as the six-times Group One winner. However, just the second National Hunt horse he has owned is now among the favourites for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham – and has already won a Grade One at Newbury into the bargain. “To be fair I was always a Flat person, because a combination of the form analysis I did was more consistent on the Flat and I just found the Flat a bit more exhilarating from an athletic point of view,” said Dance.

Laurens wins the Matron Stakes

“It was probably Laurens’ fault that we became involved in National Hunt. When you have a horse like her and she gets tucked away for the winter you end up wishing your life away waiting for the next season to start. “We got into it a little bit just to keep us mentally occupied through the winter – and it’s worked out all right! “Bravemansgame was on a list that Paul Nicholls, Tom Malone (bloodstock adviser) and Megan Nicholls were really interested in, along with Jeremy Pass who we bought. I had in my mind how much I’d be willing to spend, but he went flying by that with no signs of stopping.” Nicholls and Malone went to £370,000 at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Sale, but Dance wanted someone to share the experience with. Step forward Bryan Drew, who has tasted glory at Cheltenham before through his horses with David Pipe. “Tom and Paul still bought the horse and came back to me and said ‘we know you’re interested, if you want half we might have somebody else who wants half as well’. I had a little think and it went ahead, so the partnership with Bryan was formed,” explained Dance. “The reasons for getting involved with Paul were two-fold – we didn’t want it on our doorstop as we were with Laurens, as we thought we were too involved so we thought it was a good idea to have one at the other end of the country, out of sight out of mind from an interfering perspective. “Also we wanted to make new contacts, like Bryan Drew. It’s paid off so far.”

Something catches Bravemansgame's eye at Ditcheat