Dan Skelton's penalised Sinnatra made all the running to beat the Nicky Henderson-trained chasing newcomer Act Of Innocence at Carlisle.
The six-year-old Sinnatra twice finished behind Act Of Innocence during their novice hurdle campaign last term but he'd already proven his suitability for fences after a seasonal debut win in a novices' limited handicap chase at Ffos Las last month.
Chasing newcomer Act Of Innocence, the Turners Novices' Hurdle runner-up from Cheltenham in March, was narrowly preferred in the betting market as the 10/11 favourite, but it was 5/4 chance Sinnatra who dictated matters under Harry Skelton and he kept his rival at bay following a smooth round of jumping.
Act Of Innocence did stay on reasonably well to get within a length and a half of the winner at the line, but he was just caught a bit flat-footed going to the final fence under Nico de Boinville and had to settle for second best, with 17 lengths back to 15/2 shot Upon Tweed, the only other runner.
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Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by cutting Sinnatra to 16/1 from 25/1 for the Arkle next spring, with the runner-up eased out to 20/1 (from 12s) in the same market.
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