Trained by Dan Skelton in the silks of owner Mrs Lindy Ohare, Mets Ta Ceinture arrived with a big reputation from France and ran a huge race on stable debut when runner-up to The Mourne Rambler in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March.

She was sent off the 1/11 favourite in Wetherby's Book Now For The BoyleSports Christmas Meeting Mares' Novices' Hurdle and jockey Harry Skelton set out to make all the running. His four-year-old partner safely negotiated the obstacles with aplomb and, after a long and leisurely look over his shoulder between the final two flights, Skelton was able to ease Mets Ta Ceinture home by three lengths.

Second went to 33/1 shot Marie D'altalinara, with Eroico (16/1) a further five and a half lengths away in third.

Skelton told Racing TV: "Really good. I just thought today would introduce her to it all.

"We'd have preferred a lead but she's done it really, really well.

"The only thing with her, she really looks for her jumps. She's got tremendous speed and we will stay away from bad ground with her. She needs to play her speed card."

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair left the winner unchanged 6/1 and 33/1 respectively in their long-range markets for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Skelton confirmed the Mares' Novices' Hurdle would be potential target, before adding: "We will concentrate on the spring. She will definitely get an entry in the Supreme too, she's all speed."