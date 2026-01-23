Dan Skelton unlikely to run Protektorat and Thistle Ask at Cheltenham Festival

Protektorat will not try and reclaim his Ryanair Chase crown at the Cheltenham Festival and instead head to the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso on route to a return trip to Aintree.

The Dan Skelton-trained triple Grade One winner will tackle the Listed prize, which his stablemate Grey Dawning won last year, at the Scottish track on February 28 before heading back to the top table for a tilt at the Bowl at Aintree. Having claimed the 2024 renewal of the Ryanair Chase, the evergreen 11-year-old, who registered back-to-back wins in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday, could only finish fourth in the extended two-and-a-half mile test at last season’s Festival. And with that in mind Skelton is now keen to plot a more suitable path for the Saints Des Saints gelding, who following his latest victory saw him take his career earnings past the £1 million barrier. The trainer said: “He can’t win a Ryanair as he has been there and done that. We will take him to the places he can win. I think he can win the Premier Chase at Kelso so he will go for that, and again he doesn’t get a penalty, which is handy, then he will go to Aintree fresh for the Bowl. We normally go two-and-a-half miles there and Jonbon gets in our way and we have finished second and third to him. "It will be handy going to Kelso as I think the run will do him good. We probably had him too fresh the other day and he is probably better running him a bit more.”

Although Skelton was absent for Protektorat’s latest success, he admitted he enjoyed watching his stable stalwart claim the ninth victory of his career with a performance he felt typified his character. "He will never be as popular as Kauto Star or a Denman, but he has created a bit of a following through his longevity and tenacity. Not many horses get past one million pounds. Some horses get past one million pounds and they are never as popular. He is a unique horse in his desire to be a racehorse. Not many want to race as much as him," he continued. “He has had five wind operations, but most have just been tidying up his palate, as he has a very elastic palate. He loves to train and loves to race. He is a credit to himself and we were delighted he was able to win that race at Windsor for the second year running. "I knew way before the entry stage when everyone was running that they were all going to have to give him eight pounds, which was probably helpful as on the day, numerically, it wasn’t his best performance of all time, but it was a hardy one." Sandown likely target for Thistle Ask An appearance at the Festival also appears to be off the agenda for Thistle Ask, who tasted his first defeat since joining Skelton when finishing a good second behind Jonbon in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot. Although the improving nine-year-old holds entries in both the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair at the Festival, Skelton is favouring aiming him at the bet365 Celebration Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown Park. He said: “I think on better ground he would have won. I’m not taking anything away from Jonbon as what a performance it was from Jonbon to get us. It was another career best from him and we have gone up again so he is still getting better. It was a phenomenal run. He has been easy to place as it has been obvious. A big tick is going right handed and you can’t get away from that. I think going left handed is a serious concern. “Going to Cheltenham is not the obvious thing to do. He is tired after that run and to my thinking the Celebration Chase is what we should be aiming for as technically it should be better ground. By going to Sandown following a decent break with the sun on his back, decent ground under his feet, and going right handed, you give him a chance to improve again and potentially win a Grade One. You could then finish your season on an ultimate high and I believe in my heart that is the right thing."

