Dan Skelton-trained mare Let It Rain 11/4 favourite for William Hill Hurdle

A total of 19 were confirmed at Monday's forfeit stage for Newbury's valuable two-mile feature and punters have already latched onto Let It Rain, an eyecatching third on her return from a 387-day layoff at Ascot in December.

Skelton has a fantastic record in many top two-mile handicap hurdles but is still seeking his first win in this particular event.

Paul Nicholls has twice saddled the winner courtesy of Zarkandar (2012) and Pic D'Orhy (2020) and he's responsible for the top weight Tutti Quanti. He is an 8/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, who make All In You (Warren Greatrex) and Un Sens A La Vie (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) their 9/2 second-favourites.

Hot Fuss is a 12/1 shot on the back of his Windsor victory at the Berkshire Winter Million meeting last month, while Dance And Glance, Lanesborough and Serious Challenge are others still in the shake-up.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has won the William Hill Hurdle seven times in the past dating back to 1998, including the past two renewals with Iberico Lord and Joyeuse, but will not be represented in this weekend's edition.