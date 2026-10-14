Skelton was crowned champion jumps trainer for the first time in April after agonisingly missing out to Willie Mullins the year before and now has his sights on breaking Martin Pipe's record number of winners in a single season set in the 1999-2000 campaign.

Skelton ticked onto 101 winners since the new term began with victories at Worcester and Southwell earlier this week and he's now preparing the likes of 156-rated Kabral Du Mathan for his comeback run as some of the star names gear up to pick up the baton from the summer squad.

“We’re definitely on track for Martin Pipe’s record," Skelton said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “I said the 300 is a possibility rather than our main target, our target is to try and beat Martin’s record – 243 – so based on what I hoped for through the early part of the season, we’re on track.

“It’s the fastest hundred in the UK over jumps, we beat our own record which was set on the 26th of October before, so we’re two weeks ahead of that which is pretty cool.

“It’s been an amazing run of things with the summer horses doing well and maintaining their form for as long as they have. They’ve all shot up the handicap and completed their tasks the best they can – and they’ve probably exceeded expectations as a group to be honest.

“Over to the autumn [horses] now. I suppose the ground is hanging around a little bit for those summer ones to have the odd go into October that we didn’t think they’d have, but really now it’s over to the autumn/winter team."