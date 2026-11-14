Dan Skelton on his five-strong Greatwood Hurdle team for Cheltenham on Sunday

Dan Skelton believes talented mare Let It Rain has ‘unfinished business’ to complete ahead of her outing in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.
The reigning champion National Hunt trainer intends to fire five darts at the £100,000 contest, which he won back in 2016 with North Hill Harvey and in 2021 with West Cork.
Having looked impressive in both of her bumper starts, the daughter of Kayf Tara has failed to replicate that level of form since being switched to hurdles.
Last season, the seven-year-old mare finished third on her comeback at Ascot before pulling up in testing conditions when sent off favourite for the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.
However, having bounced back to form with victory on her final start at Stratford, Skelton feels Let It Rain has the ideal opportunity to continue that progression back on the big stage.
Skelton said: “I think that there is unfinished business with Let It Rain. I can’t tell you that she is twenty pounds well-in and that she will end up running in the Mares’ Hurdle, because that is not the reality.
“What I do think, and I have done throughout her career, is that there is a bit more in there than we are getting. She was most impressive in bumpers and hasn’t been quite as impressive over hurdles yet. Maybe that all comes flooding out on Sunday.
“I shouldn’t have run her at Newbury on that ground, but it was good to see her do it at Stratford afterwards. She is in great form at home, and she looks brilliant.”
Among those likely to serve it up to Let It Rain is her stablemate Harry Lowes, who has been aimed at the extended two-mile test since finishing an unlucky second at Aintree in April.
And with the son of Walk In The Park having blown the cobwebs away in a charity race at Nottingham last month, Skelton feels the JP McManus-owned five-year-old holds equally strong claims, should the forecast rain materialise.
Skelton added: “We have had this race in mind for Harry Lowes for some time. They are due a bit of rain on Sunday, and we could do with that for him.
“He was no doubt unlucky on his last start over hurdles at Aintree. Hopefully there is more to come, as it is his second season over hurdles, so he is entitled to improve. I think he goes there with a nice enough chance, but it is a different test as he hasn’t been around Cheltenham before.
“You have to start bigger tests as they go through their lives, and he feels like he is ready to be asked one.
“He ran in a charity race under Patrick Mullins over a mile and a quarter, and that wouldn’t necessarily be his cup of tea, but he enjoyed himself. It was important to try to get him out before the race, and he ran quite nicely.”
As for his remaining three entries, while feeling Knickerbockeglory and Listentoyourheart are in the grip of the handicapper, Skelton insists that The Mighty Celt, who finished down the field on his return at Chepstow last month should not be dismissed lightly.
Skelton said: “Let It Rain and Harry Lowes would be our leading two chances, but don’t rule The Mighty Celt out.
“He looks like he is coming to a point where his handicap mark is becoming more realistic. “We tried him over two and a half miles, and he didn’t quite stay.
“Young Harry Atkins takes five pounds off, and I think that brings him into each-way reckoning as I think there is plenty to come from him.
“Knickerbockerglory and Listentoyourheart probably don’t look the best handicapped in the world, but they know how to run well in these types of races.”
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