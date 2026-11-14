Dan Skelton on his five-strong Greatwood Hurdle team for Cheltenham on Sunday

The reigning champion National Hunt trainer intends to fire five darts at the £100,000 contest, which he won back in 2016 with North Hill Harvey and in 2021 with West Cork.

Having looked impressive in both of her bumper starts, the daughter of Kayf Tara has failed to replicate that level of form since being switched to hurdles.

Last season, the seven-year-old mare finished third on her comeback at Ascot before pulling up in testing conditions when sent off favourite for the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.

However, having bounced back to form with victory on her final start at Stratford, Skelton feels Let It Rain has the ideal opportunity to continue that progression back on the big stage.

Skelton said: “I think that there is unfinished business with Let It Rain. I can’t tell you that she is twenty pounds well-in and that she will end up running in the Mares’ Hurdle, because that is not the reality.

“What I do think, and I have done throughout her career, is that there is a bit more in there than we are getting. She was most impressive in bumpers and hasn’t been quite as impressive over hurdles yet. Maybe that all comes flooding out on Sunday.

“I shouldn’t have run her at Newbury on that ground, but it was good to see her do it at Stratford afterwards. She is in great form at home, and she looks brilliant.”