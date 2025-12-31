Dan Skelton looking forward to The New Lion potentially taking on Sir Gino

Dan Skelton has said "bring it on" in response to Sir Gino potentially taking on his dual Grade One winner The New Lion in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The Shelfield Green handler will aim his six-year-old, who suffered the first defeat of his career when falling on his return to action in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, at the Grade Two test on January 24.
It could see him lock horns with Sir Gino after his trainer Nicky Henderson hinted that the £125,000 prize would be the next port of call for the unbeaten It’s Gino gelding, who made a winning return in the Grade One Ladbrokes Hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.
Skelton said: “The New Lion is going to the Unibet Hurdle. Sir Gino may go straight to the Champion Hurdle, but if he comes here then bring it on.
“Put it this way, if Sir Gino turns up it doesn’t mean we aren’t. I’m not backing out.
“I said a long time ago this is the route we are going and I’m not changing. I’m not going to not make that race, if they turn up they will make that race, and if they don’t then they don’t.
“I couldn’t go to Kempton as it was just too quick. I would have loved to have gone left handed somewhere now and then go again in February, ideally left handed, but you can’t so the only race you could run in properly was the Unibet Hurdle.”
Last season The New Lion secured the biggest success of his career to date when running out the impressive winner of the Grade One Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. And while it remains to be seen what would have happened at Newcastle had The New Lion not parted company with Harry Skelton at the second last while still holding every chance, his trainer believes the return to Cheltenham is a big positive for the JP McManus-owned horse.
Skelton added: “I think the track will suit him better than Newcastle. At Newcastle he was running really well and I felt like he would have won, but he didn’t and that is that.
“First and foremost though we need a clear round, however I’ve jumped him loads since and touchwood that has been alright. He seems in good health and I’m looking forward to having him ready to go get back on track there.”
Dawning bound for Cotswolds
Joining The New Lion at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day will be his stablemate Grey Dawning, who will bid to enhance his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.
The eight-year-old, who is a general 10/1 chance for the blue riband event on March 13, secured the second Grade One victory of his career when making a triumphant return to action in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.
Skelton said: “Grey Dawning looks fantastic and I’m very happy with him. He will go and run in the Cotswold Chase and then we will head to the Gold Cup all being well. Last season we got beat the first day in the Betfair Chase and I knew afterwards it was going to be hard for him to be in Gold Cup form thereafter and it was proven correct.
“This season has been a smoother start, and hopefully a smoother middle, and that will mean we can go to a Gold Cup with a real chance. The Gold Cup picture is not very clear, but that doesn’t mean it is an ordinary renewal. It is probably not very clear, because it is probably a good renewal.
“There are a lot of horses that could come to the fore in March. It looks like it will be a competitive affair, but we will chuck our hat in the ring.”
