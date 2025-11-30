Dan Skelton in two minds over Savills Chase bid for Grey Dawning

The talented eight-year-old made a triumphant return to action when exacting revenge on Royale Pagaille to go one better than 12 months ago in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

And following that success Skelton has now raised the prospect of sending his progressive grey over to Leopardstown for a tilt at the Savills Chase on December 28. However, Skelton will only let the Robert Kirkland-owned gelding tackle the three mile test provided he is ticking all the right boxes at home.

Skelton said: “I’ve made the entry in the Savills Chase and we will have a look. I’d say I’m 50-50 as to if we go over there at the moment.

“It was massive for the horse at Haydock Park, but what you have got to remember is that he is a top notch horse.

“I know he got beat in it last year, and I know Willie’s horse (Gaelic Warrior) beat him at Aintree in April, but after that first run last season it always felt like our backs were against the wall, and that is why I didn’t take him to the Gold Cup.

“He has cantered this week and he seems to have come out of the race really well. We will see how we get on next week. If we feel like he is fresh and well we might give him a breeze the following week. If he is still really well then we might go.

“If there is any point where we feel something else could be better, or that I’m not happy with that, then he won’t go."