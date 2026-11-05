Dan Skelton impressed by Presley in Newbury maiden hurdle

Presley got off to the perfect start to his campaign in a two-mile maiden hurdle at Newbury on Thursday.

The five-year-old was placed in both starts in bumpers at Chepstow and Warwick last season but made no mistake at the first time of asking over obstacles in the CSP Maiden Hurdle, finishing strongly to get up and win going away by two and a quarter lengths under Harry Skelton. The 85/40 chance was waited with midway down the pack initially and looked to be on the back foot after landing slightly awkwardly at the second-last flight. However, he went through the gears after the final hurdle and ultimately had plenty to spare in relegating 11/1 shot Octo Gane to the runner-up spot. There was a further four and a half lengths back to Merlin Allen (2/1 joint-fav) in third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Skelton said on Sky Sports Racing: "It was good. He did a bit wrong on the way around, he jumped the first very big - you probably don't want to see one jump a hurdle that big - and then left his back-end in two out. "It probably looked like the game was up for a second but he must have a fair level of ability to power up. Bumpers were never really his thing, but he's a fair horse. "I said to the lads (owners) on the way around 'we're waiting a year here really'... but it won't be a waste. He's pretty smart. "We'll stick at two (miles) for the minute, on deep ground maybe, let him learn and keep him sharp. A step up in trip would be no problem to him but it might be the wrong thing to do short-term."

"The one on Saturday is important but it's not THAT race!"



After a first success for Presley at @NewburyRacing, @mickfitzg got some winning reaction from @DSkeltonRacing and looked ahead to Mydaddypaddy's return this weekend... pic.twitter.com/Qv69DIUHKX — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 5, 2026

The Grahame Church Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle went the way of point-to-point recruit Royal Response for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Nico de Boinville. The 3/1 chance settled well in behind the pace set by The Flaggy Shore and, switched to the inside rail, she came to challenge the front-runner soon after the second-last flight. Royal Response landed in front at the final obstacle and was kept up to her work to beat a gallant The Flaggy Shore (11/1) by five and a half lengths, with 13/8 favourite Princess Day back in third. Sky Bet and Paddy Power introduced the winner at 20/1 for the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Alan King's Masaccio defied a 572-day layoff to win the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle on his return to the fray. Trained by Alan King and ridden by Tom Bellamy in the silks of the McNeill family, Masaccio was a largely unconsidered 33/1 hope but emerged from the chasing pack in the straight to beat game runner-up Miami Magic who was in front rank from the outset. The strong-travelling 3/1 favourite Splendid Fellow had to settle for third, with 20/1 chance Game Colours back in fourth.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits