Dan Skelton hopes that The New Lion will develop into a Champion Hurdle contender

"We were really happy with how they all ran really. There were a couple that underperformed, probably Valgrand underperformed a little but he was still only beaten 10 lengths in a highly competitive race but they all ran well. Can't grumble."

"I was, especially The New Lion. They wouldn't be asking for me for many selfies without him would they?" he replied.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing before the first at Uttoxeter on Saturday, Skelton was asked if he was pleased with how the week had gone.

The New Lion was a popular winner of the Turners' Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival to put Skelton, and brother Harry, on the scoreboard for the week and the Midlands handler is hopeful that The New Lion will continue to improve.

Confidence has always been high that The New Lion could hold his own at the top table and Skelton explained the moment they knew the stable had a good horse on their hands.

"He's always had something a bit different," he said.

"When we started schooling him on the grass this autumn, that's when it really appeared to us that he was different but sometimes you get carried away and talk about it too much and sometimes it doesn't come through but with him we're on the journey already and, hopefully, he can go back next year for the Champion Hurdle.

"It's a big ask and a lot of talking and a long way to go and that type of thing but it's what we all do isn't it?

"It's vitally important that he goes on to be a good horse after the presumption that he would be. Some that you like, you know you like and do turn out quite good, then there's others that look even better and he's just always looked even better.

"When you've got a big group of horses and you've got some you know are really good and there's this one that is better, you can give yourself a little bit more confidence to say it.

"He's a hell of a good horse and hopefully we can go back there in 12 months time."

The New Lion is 6/1 with Sky Bet for the 2026 Champion Hurdle.