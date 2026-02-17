Dan Skelton gaining confidence in Trainers' Championship bid

The Cheltenham Festival has traditionally been a key component in the race to claim the title which is based on prizemoney won, however Mullins appears to have less of a stranglehold on the Prestbury Park meeting at this stage.

With Skelton having already chalked up £3.25million, and Mullins having picked up less than £300,000, the Warwickshire-based handler told At The Races that he is feeling confident ahead of the run-in.

He explained: “I feel a lot more comfortable with it than I did at any other point in the year but that's probably the nature of it; the further you get into the year, the more you know what your lead is and that type of thing, so I feel like this year it's more probable than at any point.

“Last year people were congratulating me after Cheltenham and I was like ‘no, no, no, no, no - this is a long way from over.’

“I never believed at any point last year, but the reality is we are currently £450,000 off his overall total last year right now.

“I won't say it's done, because it's definitely not - it never is with Willie - but we're in a really good position.”