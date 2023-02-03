A highly-talented Grade One-winning novice chaser, he had the 2021 Charlie Hall Chase at his mercy only to suffer a heavy fall three fences from home.

He was being aimed at this season’s Charlie Hall, but a minor problem prevented him from going there. He did make it back to Wetherby for the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day when unfortunately he was pulled up at halfway.

“Shan Blue has a complication in his pelvis. It is not a true fracture, or anything like that. It is just a weird situation, but it is basically going to rule him out for the season. It is very frustrating,” said Skelton.

“He has just never had any luck since that day at Wetherby when he fell. That is horses for you. You just have to enjoy them when they win.

“Those big horses, they are hard to come by, for the owners, for the yard. You put so much emotional investment into it. It is hard to detach from it and it guts you when it goes like that.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org