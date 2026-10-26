Dan Skelton could run three in Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby

The record-breaking trainer has yet to saddle the winner of Wetherby's early-season Grade 2 highlight but could be in line to run Pic D'orhy, Doyen Quest and Riskintheground at the weekend.

Pic D'orhy won 12 times for former trainer Paul Nicholls, including twice at Grade 1 level. Nicholls has five Charlie Hall wins on his CV and could be represented this year by Twinjets and talented 10-year-old Hitman.

Handstands is in the frame for Ben Pauling, Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith could run stable star Konfusion, while Patrick Neville's 2024 Charlie Hall hero The Real Whacker may have another shot at the three-mile contest having recently returned to winning ways in a handicap chase at Perth.

Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies are represented by Master Chewy, who was due to run in Sunday's abandoned Old Roan Chase, while the Jamie & Josh Moore-trained Blow Your Wad is the tenth possible runner at this stage (horses can be supplemented into the race by noon on Wednesday).