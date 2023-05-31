Dan Briden's series continues as he speaks to William Knight and gets the inside track on William Muir & Chris Grassick's juvenile team.

WILLIAM KNIGHT BAY BEACH (IRE)

6/4 ch c New Bay - Bed of Diamonds (Bated Breath)

Owner: John & Peter Seabrook Sales price: 35,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Second foal of a maiden (47) half-sister to German 2m/2m 4f Listed winner Baroness Daniela (109), Listed-placed 8-10f winner Mutajarred (112) and Listed-placed UK/US 7-8.5f winner Arm Candy (102) out of a Listed-placed 10.5f 3yo winner (93). “Not overly big, but he has done a couple of nice bits of work and should be ready to run in the middle of the summer. He will start over 6f but will likely get 7f/1m later on.” BEACH POINT (IRE)

1/4 br g Blue Point - Damselfly (Power)

Owner: John & Peter Seabrook Sales price: 45,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock) Second foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5-7f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of an Irish dual 10.5f winner (90); family of Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121). “He picked up a niggle earlier in the year so we’ve just had to mind him a bit. We gelded him as he was beginning to show signs of temperament. I do like him, though. He is a good-moving, athletic horse and we’ll just start moving things up a notch with him. I see him running in mid-August.”

Beethoven wins the Dewhurst

BLENHEIM STAR (IRE)

6/3 b f Churchill - Giennah (Tamayuz)

Owner: Rathmoy Racing II Sales price: 14,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock) Second foal of a 6f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 5-5.5f winner Rathaath (104) and very useful 7f-1m winner Raaeq (114) out of a Listed-placed Irish 6-7f 2yo winner (99). “Another who had a little setback so we’ve had to mind her. She back cantering now but we haven’t done any full work with her yet. I think she has ability but we’ve just got to channel it in the right direction as she’s quite a buzzy sort of filly. She might start over 6f when the time comes.” DANCING HIGHLANDER (IRE)

25/1 br c Highland Reel - Four Eleven (Arch)

Owner: Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds XII Sales price: €65,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock) Full brother to very useful UK/Qatari 8-14f winner (including at Listed level) Inverness (114) and closely related to fairly useful dual 10f 3yo winner Glen Again (93; by Gleneagles). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Summertime Legacy (109). “This colt has thrived physically throughout the spring. He moves nicely and has plenty of physical scope. I would think he’ll get going over 7f/1m in the early autumn and should make up into a smashing middle-distance horse next year.” FROST AT DAWN (USA)

22/4 gr/ro f Frosted - Hawana (War Front)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 2022 dual 1m 3yo winner Kingori (96). Dam a UK/US 6f-1m winner (82) who was a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Ocean Atlantique (108) out of an unraced half-sister to North American triple 8/8.5f Grade 1 winner Leroidesanimaux (127). “This filly had a little setback and we’ve just had to bide our time with. She is a strong, well-made individual who has a little bit of temperament to her. However, she went along nicely when doing full canters before her setback.”

Certain Lad is on top at York

STANDBACKANDLOOK

14/3 b c U S Navy Flag - Chelsey Jayne (Galileo)

Owner: A Hetherton Sales price: 45,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock) Half-brother to 1m 1f Group 3 winner Certain Lad (116), useful 12-14f winner Brandon Castle (106) and 9-10f 3yo winner The Statesman (103). Dam a maiden (57) close relation to Group 1-placed 8-10f winner Rawdaa (118) and half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Jallota (116). “This colt has always shown me a good level of ability at home and has gone well upsides in his last two bits of work. We will begin increasing his workload over the next couple of weeks with a view to getting him started over 7f in July. A colt who I really like.” SUGARLOAF LENNY (IRE)

26/2 b c Land Force - Ebb (Acclamation)

Owner: Caught Short Partnership Sales price: €28,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock) Fourth foal of a French 11.5f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Radiantly (102) and useful 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Alder (102). “This colt was very green when finishing down the field on debut the other day at Newmarket. He is quite a big horse who will do better with time and should be seen to better effect in 7f/1m nurseries.” TIME SIGNATURE

25/1 b c Dark Angel - Betty F (Frankel)

Owner: Wardley Bloodstock Sales price: 120,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a useful 6-7f winner (101) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Sound Angela (104) out of a Group 3-placed 6-7f winner (106). “A strong, compact who had shown up well in his prior to his debut at Newbury the other day (finished last of 10 runners). Neil Callan got off him and said he was green and that he even jumped the finishing line! I don’t think that was a true reflection of him at all. He is in again at Windsor next Monday (June 5) and I would expect to see a far better showing from him there. I would be very disappointed if he couldn’t win his maiden or novice and is a colt I hold in some regard.” TWENTY BOB (IRE)

1/3 b c Ten Sovereigns - Lost In Silence (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: G C Stevens Sales price: £40,000 (Not Sold) Second foal of an Irish 7f 2yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Speaking of Which (118) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Capital Exposure (106) out of an unraced half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 2/US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Century City (124). "A speedy, good-looking individual who has done a couple of nice bits of work. However, he is a breeze up horse and they can be a bit buzzed up by the whole experience, so we’re just giving him as much time as possible to get over that process. I would see him running within the next month and looks all over a two-year-old type. He should win races.” UNNAMED

10/2 b f Ten Sovereigns - I Remember You (Australia)

Owner: Kingsmead Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to Windsor Castle Stakes winner Southern Hills (100) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Toshizou (102) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (96). “A well-bred filly who can be a little hot on occasions, but she has always gone nicely in her work. We will be increasing her workload with a view to having her in action by the end of June or early July. She is very much a sprinting type.”

Southern Hills wins the Windsor Castle

WILLIAM MUIR AND CHRIS GRASSICK DANGER ZONE

31/1 ch c Code Red - Ballymore Celebre (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: Carmel Stud Sales price: £2,000 (Vendor) Closely related to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Anjaal (114) and 5-5.5f winner Awesome (91; both by Bahamian Bounty) and a half-brother to fairly useful 10-12f winner Pintrada (88) and 7f 2yo winner Samharry (93). Dam a French 11.5-13f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Irish triple 10f Group 3 winner Nysaean (119). “We trained the sire and the owners have him on their stud – this is the first horse he ever produced. He is a bonny little horse who does everything right and we’ll start moving a bit quicker with him in the coming weeks.” EBT’S GUARD

22/2 b c Cable Bay - Whims of Desire (Nathaniel)

Owner: Jayant Pindolia Sales price: 5,000gns (William R Muir) First foal of a maiden sister to Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Perfect Clarity (103) and half-sister to Italian 10f Listed winner Law Power (111) and Listed-placed dual 1m 3yo winner Clarentine (97) out of a Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (100). “He is owned by a gentleman who is new to horse racing, and he’s getting quite excited about things. This colt will prove very well bought. He’s showing me ability already and I am still scratching my head as to how we got him for so little. Although he will improve with time, I’d be disappointed if he isn’t very competitive in maiden and novice company during the second half of this season.”

Perfect Clarity wins at Lingfield

FOREVER A DIAMOND (IRE)

25/4 br f Cappella Sansevero - Rustam (Dansili)

Owner: Muir Racing Partnership - Spotted Dog Sales price: €4,500 (Not Sold) Half-sister to multiple 5f winner Foxtrot Knight (89), multiple 6-7f winner Dodgy Bob (85) and multiple 7f-1m winner Freedom And Wheat (85), all fairly useful. Dam an unraced half-sister to Italian 1m Group 2 winner Cornelius (115). “She has run well on both starts but given our lack of numbers in the two-year-old department, she’s only worked with older horses and greenness has been her downfall both times. I hope she can win a maiden or novice race, but nurseries will obviously give her more of a chance later on.” I DARE YOU

26/3 b f Showcasing - Dare To Dream (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Carmel Stud Sales price: 55,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5f 3yo winner Show Yourself (92), 6f 3yo winner Yabrave (89) and 2023 7f 3yo winner Engelbert (85). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a Musidora Stakes winner (105). “I think this could be a very, very nice filly. She has a good attitude and boasts a lovely, long stride. We’re just giving her all the time she needs to mature and strengthen before pushing any serious buttons, but I hope she is going to be good one day.” INNOCENT SPIRIT (IRE)

29/3 b f Waldgeist - Seschat (Sinndar)

Owner: Clarke, Edginton, Niven Sales price: 45,000gns (William R Muir) Half-sister to Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner Castle of May (93) and useful 10-14f winner Okool (98). Dam a maiden half-sister to German dual 14f Listed winner Sereth (109) and Group 1-placed German/French 8-10f winner Salutino (117). “The remit from the owners was to buy a nice stayer or two, so Waldgeist was naturally a stallion whose stock we targeted as he was a good Arc winner with a sensational pedigree. This filly is obviously not going to early by any stretch, but she has got a fantastic mind on her and moves particularly well. It’s just a case of taking our time and bringing her along slowly with next year in mind.” SPACEPORT (IRE)

26/4 gr c U S Navy Flag - Moon Empress (Rainbow Quest)

Owner: C L A Edginton Sales price: €58,000 (William Muir) Half-brother to 10f 3yo Listed winner Restorer (113) and fairly useful 10-12f winner Molinari (91). Dam a dual 12f winner (84) who was the daughter of a French 1m 3yo winning (103) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 2 winner Diamond Mix (120). “A half-brother to a very good horse we trained called Restorer and this colt would be quicker than him, which is the sire’s influence coming through. We got him to a point where he was showing us plenty and just stopped as we know this family gets better with age. He’s back working now and the aim is to get him started around July time, probably over 6f.”

Restorer beats Dark Red at Chester