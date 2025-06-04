Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Conroy & Angus Gold

JACK CONROY (Chasemore Farm)

MERIDA

20/1 ch f Dutch Art - Strong And Stable (Motivator)

Trainer: John and Sean Quinn Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2025 French 9.5-10.5f winner Asriel. Dam a French 1m winner (93) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to Australian 13f Group 2 winner Permit (109).

“Named after the princess in the film Brave. This filly is the last ever produce of her sire - the thinking behind that mating came after Starman’s success with the sire being out of a Montjeu mare. She is a beautiful, well-balanced filly and by far the nicest I’ve seen from this family. Having been with the Quinns, she is currently back here while the weather is nice and the summer grass is plentiful. I hope she could be a little secret weapon this year as she’s long been a favourite of mine. She goes back up north in a fortnight.”

TRINCULO

22/2 bl c Caravaggio - Flighty Almighty (Elusive Quality)

Trainer: George Baker Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Second foal of an 8.5f 3yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101) out of a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108).

“An absolutely beautiful colt. We didn’t think he’d come to hand as early as he has, but there’s a fair chance he will make his debut in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom this Friday (June 6). George Baker and his team absolutely love him - he works nicely with older horses there. Whether he can win what looks a potentially hot Woodcote remains to be seen, but hopefully he can develop into a really nice two-year-old during the season.”