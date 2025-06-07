Menu icon
Jack Channon Two-Year-Old Guide

Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Channon

By Dan Briden
Sporting Life Plus
Sun June 08, 2025 · 4h ago

Jack Channon is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.

CRAZY DIAMOND
20/3 gr f Cracksman - Silver Games (Verglas)
Owner: David Kilburn, Mrs Corbett, Chris Wright Sales price: 30,000gns (Vendor)

Half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6f winner Chocoya (102), Listed-placed UK/US 6-7.5f winner Chiringuita (94) and fairly useful 6-7.5f winner Gressington (93). Dam a useful 7f-1m winner (95) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Nahoodh (119).

“A lovely filly who has only been here a couple of weeks. She doesn’t look like your typical Cracksman and should be racing by the middle of the summer. It’s a family we know fairly well given dad trained the mother and her half-sister, Nahoodh.”

CREST OF FIRE (IRE)
27/3 gr c Phoenix of Spain - Chicita Banana (Danehill Dancer)
Owner: Crest Racing IX Sales price: 70,000gns (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte)

Half-brother to a handful of winners including Listed-placed German 5f 2yo winner Banana Split (91). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to Group 2 winners Bonfire (10.5f; 117) and Joviality (1m; 116) and the dam of five-time 1m Group 1 winner Palace Pier (130).

“A very good horse. I thought he ran extremely well on his debut at Newbury in what is fast proving to be the hottest maiden of the spring. He was very green when it came to the crunch and has come on an absolute bundle for that. I am really looking forward to running him again soon and hope to start planning for some nice races throughout the summer with him at the July meeting and Glorious Goodwood. We wouldn’t have better than him here.”

HOPE HORIZON
5/3 b f A’Ali - Ile Deserte (Green Desert)
Owner: The Hope Horizon Syndicate Sales price: 15,000gns (Jack Channon/Armando Duarte)

Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes third St Barths (102p). Dam an unraced half-sister to Racing Post Trophy and St Leger winner/Derby runner-up Kingston Hill (125).

“A lovely filly who looked like she’d be sharp in the spring but had a few minor little setbacks which prevented her from running early. She has always looked quick and should be racing by July.”

