Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Horses to follow this Friday

Friday sees a clutch of potentially informative two-year-old contests take place across the cards at Newbury, Nottingham and Newmarket (July).

The opening 6f fillies’ novice event at Newbury (1.50) sees Gushing Gold (ninth, Albany Stakes) and Betties Bay (15th, Queen Mary) bid to belatedly go one better than their promising debut efforts, having come up short at a higher level at Royal Ascot. Gushing Gold sets the standard having shaped very well when coming clear of the remainder when attempting to chase down Zabriskie Point on debut at Leicester before her creditable effort at Ascot. Betties Bay chased home Mapmaker here on debut, with that rival finishing down the field in the Albany Stakes before returning to winning ways next time. Betties Bay herself was also down the field when contesting the Queen Mary, but this is quite clearly a considerably easier assignment. Of the newcomers, Ahlain, Dramatic Effect and Raqiya drew comments from their trainers in the Two-Year-Old Guide.

What the trainers said... Ahlain (James Tate): “A homebred filly who shapes up quite nicely for one that boasts a late-maturing pedigree. I could even see her running over 6f before the end of June.” Dramatic Effect (Eve Johnson Houghton): “She will look the part, work well and then suddenly start growing again. It’s all been a bit stop-start with her as a result." Raqiya (Owen Burrows): “This is a tall, athletic filly who hasn’t long arrived from Shadwell. She has only done two canters so far but wouldn’t be a million miles away from moving into half-speed work.”

Admittedly, that wouldn’t be the most insightful set of quotes ever seen, but it’s RAQIYA who makes by far the most appeal overall. She is a daughter of Blue Point, whose progeny continue to impress in their first season, with several hitting the target first time out. Raqiya is a half-sister to 6f 2yo debut winner Ribhi and out of an unraced half-sister to several at least useful performers including Muwaary and Yasmeen, both of whom made winning starts to their careers at this track with the former doing so on this very card in 2013. It should be said that yard’s two juvenile winners at the track have both been second time out (Lajooje and Tarjeeh, both last year; 0-12 with newcomers). However, this filly is very much bred to make an immediate impact, with Burrows training a couple to debut success from this family, namely Mutaaqeb and Sawwaah. A prominent debut showing from Raqiya wouldn’t at all surprise. The first division of the 7f novice event (2.25) is a race with a good history - subsequent Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Chaldean won a division 12 months ago, with the likes of Ektihaam, the aforementioned Muwaary, Escobar, Mildenberger and Bayside Boy being other notable victors. Sir Bolton bids to bounce back from a moderate run in the Windsor Castle Stakes, having rightly been awarded the race on debut at Yarmouth. He has been switched from Dominic Ffrench Davies to Darryll Holland since Royal Ascot and now moves up two furlongs in trip whilst also being fitted with cheekpieces. He needs to improve to defy a penalty here. Richard Hannon’s Maximum Dividend finished strongly when nearly running down the promising Starlore on debut at Sandown a fortnight ago, though that rival was idling throughout the final furlong. It was still a debut effort full of promise, especially as Maximum Dividend was clearly in need of the experience. He sets the standard. There are some very interesting newcomers in the field, starting with the Roger Varian-trained Boiling Point. The son of Too Darn Hot is a three-parts brother to connections’ 2022 7f 2yo debut winner Resolute Man (by Dubawi). He has been given an entry in the Group 1 National Stakes and was well spoken of by his trainer in the Two-Year-Old Guide, with Varian saying, “A very handsome colt whose movement matches his looks at this stage. We are extremely pleased with the way he goes and he should be out over 7f towards the end of the summer. A particularly nice colt.” Given that Varian has won this race previously with subsequent pattern class performers Ektihaam and Bayside Boy (both on debut), the fact Boiling Point has been aimed here could be significant. As ever with this yard, the market is sure to reveal plenty about Boiling Point’s prospects. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained King of Luck is a New Bay half-brother to 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Psychedelic Funk and 2022 5/5.5f Listed winner Gale Force Maya. He is reportedly held in high regard at Freemason Lodge, though it’s noteworthy that Ryan Moore was booked at the six-day stage but isn’t now riding. Whatever happens here, King of Luck is one to keep a close eye on with regards the future. Perhaps the most interesting newcomer of them all is the Andrew Balding-trained Trafalgar Square. The son of Too Darn Hot is a half-brother to last month’s Jersey Stakes winner Age of Kings and out of Turret Rocks, who won the May Hill Stakes at two (also a debut winner) and was later successful at Group 3/Listed level. David Redvers gave this colt a positive mention in the Two-Year-Old Guide, saying, “He is a lovely horse who is growing and changing all the time. He has just resumed faster work and can hopefully make it out when the 7f maidens arrive. He just oozes quality.” Although it could probably be said of just about any trainer, Balding does tend to aim his better juveniles at this track, and TRAFALGAR SQUARE is very much bred to make an impression during his first season. A winning start for him would hardly come as a shock.

Jack Channon introduces Ulysses colt Arkhalia Flynn here, and Channon said of the colt in the Guide, “Not your typical Ulysses - he’s very much built like a two-year-old. He will be one for the 6/7f races from the middle of the summer and does everything really nice at this stage.” He hails from a good Cheveley Park Stud family and is clearly well regarded, but Channon’s youngsters are seemingly improving plenty for a run. William Knight’s Standbackandlook finished last of 10 in the same 7f novice at Sandown that Maximum Divided finished second in. Typically green for a newcomer from this stable, this is step two of three towards gaining a handicap mark with which to tackle nurseries. He will be of interest in that sphere from the right sort of mark. The second division (3.00) sees Roger Varian’s Warm Spell attempt to build on a promising debut second to the useful Thunder Blue in a 6f event at Goodwood last month. Slowly away and hampered early, he came from further back than those around him, keeping on without matching the winner. The additional furlong and that experience could see him prove hard to beat. Of those in opposition with prior experience, John & Thady Gosden’s Bjorn Ironside finished sixth (of 12) on debut in a 6f maiden at Haydock back in May. Awkwardly away from the stalls and racing in rear, he made a promising mid-race move but appeared to pay for that whilst also looking short of the requisite speed at the sharp end. That form has since been boosted on multiple occasions, and Bjorn Ironside has been given plenty of time since then. The extra furlong here can only aid his cause and he rates a major player. Richard Hannon’s Blue Collar is another that comes from the 7f novice event at Sandown a fortnight ago. Like stablemate Maximum Dividend, his inexperience was plain for all to see, making some progress before very much spared a hard race throughout the final furlong. He will do a lot better in due course, but whether he can win a race of this nature at this stage is debatable. Of the newcomers, Andrew Balding sends out Thyer. The son of Gleneagles is the first foal of a useful dual 1m 3yo winning half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo debut winner Seventh Kingdom and Listed-placed multiple 5-7f winner Lahore. Second dam Nayarra was a 1m 2yo Group 1 winner in Italy and a half-sister to a plethora of good two-year-olds, notably Gustav Klimt, Friendly and Wonderfully. Ralph Beckett introduces Study Of Man colt ALLEGORICAL here. He is a half-brother to a couple of very useful performers in Aleas and Alizarine, both of whom won at two. His dam won a 1m 2yo Group 3 event in France and was herself a sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera and half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa.]