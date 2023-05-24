Our series continues as Dylan Cunha and George Scott guide Dan Briden through their two-year-old teams.

DYLAN CUNHA ALCHEMYSTERY

24/3 gr f Nathaniel - Alsacienne (Dalakhani)

Owner: Mrs Angela Stokes Sales price: 8,000gns (Martin Smith Racing) Third foal of a 12f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a maiden (56) half-sister to Doncaster Cup winner Alleluia (117) and excellent broodmares Alouette (105) and Last Second (121). “This filly has only recently arrived in the yard, but she would certainly be more of a three-year-old, middle-distance type from what I have seen thus far.” ARTIFICER (IRE)

11/5 b f Holy Roman Emperor - Queen’s Novel (King’s Best)

Owner: Mrs Angela Stokes Sales Price: £28,000 (Martin Smith Racing) Half-sister to useful 10-12f winner Cumulonimbus (98). Dam an 11f 3yo winner (84P) who was the daughter of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (104p). “Although a May foal, this filly quite a forward type who put in a nice breeze at Goffs. Along with Alchemystery, she has only just arrived at my yard but I like what I have seen from her so far. I’m hoping to get her out on the track around July or August time.” BARITUS BELLATOR (IRE)

30/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Dawn of Empire (Empire Maker)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds & Jack Thomas Sales price: 28,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing/J Hopkins/Quest Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to four winners including 2023 dual 6f 3yo winner Grenham Bay (86p) and 2022 1m 3yo winner Delorean (88). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (84) half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantina (115; later dam of UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125). “He was bought from the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale from Morna McDowell and since then his half-brother Grenham Bay has won twice for Andrew Balding. He is a very different type to Grenham Bay, though, and will develop into a middle distance-performer. The plan is to give him one or two runs this backend and put him away. He’s an exciting prospect for 2024.”

Cityscape wins the Joel Stakes

BATTLEOFBALTIMORE

19/2 b c Starspangledbanner - Sparkle (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Catch Us If You Can Racing, Cunha, Nel Sales price: 3,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing) Half-brother to 2022 dual 5f 2yo winner Grace Angel (82). Dam a maiden (77) half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner UAE Jewel (118p) and 2022 Australian 8.5f Listed winner Nugget (116) out of an Irish 1m 2yo Listed winner (108). “He’s a classy, very speedy colt who is showing all of the right signs at home and would be one of our most forward two-year-olds. I believe the sales team and I did very well to purchase him for just 3,000 guineas at the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale. I’d be confident he is going to make that look like very shrewd business in no time.” CALYPSO TIME

20/4 b g Time Test - Haiti Dancer (Josr Algarhoud)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales price: 6,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing/J Hopkins/Quest Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to 6-7f winner Robbie Roo Roo (68). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (64) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-10f 3yo winner Park Charger (105; later dam of Irish 7f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Rum Charger (106) and Irish 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Pakhoes (108)). “This horse was recently gelded and will ultimately be a staying type for next year. That being said, he has come on really well in the last few weeks which has been pleasing to see. I would imagine he’ll make his debut around September but could run earlier. I like what I’ve seen from him thus far.” EMPRESS LULU

1/3 b f Muhaarar - Celestial Empire (Empire Maker)

Owner: Catch Us If You Can Racing Sales price: 10,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to Grade 3/Listed-placed US 5-8.5f 2yo winner Star Empire (103). Dam an unraced daughter of a US 8.5f 3yo winning half-sister to US 10f Grade 2 winner Academy Award and US 8.5f Grade 3 winners Good Mood and Statuette. “This is a very nice filly who should make her debut around July time. She is a very laid back individual and is lazy most mornings. However, she has shown plenty on more than occasion, and I’d be hopeful she is above average. She will likely begin over 6f but ought to stay 1m in time.” HAVANA SMOKE (IRE)

31/3 gr c Havana Grey - Peace Treaty (War Command)

Owner: Steve Wright & Jack Thomas Sales price: £40,000 (Dylan Cunha Racing/Hopkins BS) First foal of a maiden (45) half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Rebel Assault (100), Listed-placed 6.5f-1m winner Assault On Rome (89) and useful 10-10.5f winner Alexander M (107) out of a 6-7f winner (95). “A tough, forward individual who shows a lot of speed. The more work he has done, the fresher he gets. We are looking at debuting him towards the end of this month/early June over 5f or 6f. He will train on and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets 1m in time. It is great to have two by Havana Grey in the yard, and I am sure this lad will provide his owners with a lot of fun.” HELLO MISS LADY (IRE)

16/3 ch f Gleneagles - Luminous (Champs Elysees)

Owner: D’Arblay Partnership Sales Price: 6,500gns (Dylan Cunha Racing) Closely related to 2023 12.5f 3yo winner Hedonista (78p; by Ulysses). Dam a maiden (78) sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Lustrous (110) and half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Melody of Love (100) and useful 6-7f winner Nobleman’s Nest (98). “This is a classy filly who is very forward for her pedigree. Unfortunately she suffered an injury setback earlier in the year but is now on the mend. She will certainly be one to keep a close eye on towards the end of the season. I really hope she can be a good one for her owners, who have supported me early on in my training career in Britain.”

MAKURI (IRE)

10/2 b f Magna Grecia - What A Picture (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales price: 7,000gns (Not Sold) Half-sister to French 1m Listed winner Partner Shift (102), Group 2-placed UK/UAE 7-9.5f winner Mufarrh (123) and Listed-placed Irish 10.5-12f winner Majenta (105). Dam a maiden half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Night Style (104). “This filly goes nicely and is fairly forward, though she will develop into a 8/10f type in time. She was too green to do herself justice on her debut at Newmarket, but the 6f trip was always going to prove a bare minimum. Hopefully she can do better once tackling further and will undoubtedly improve with racing.” MILITARY MICKI

23/4 b c Oasis Dream - Putois Peace (Pivotal)

Owner: Dylan Cunha Sales price: n/a Closely related to fairly useful 7-8.5f winner Calvados Spirit (94; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to fairly useful UK/French 8-10f winner Hoodwinker (93) and fairly useful 2023 dual 8.5f 3yo winner Expressionless (87). Dam unraced. “I train his half-brother Expressionless, who is developing into a progressive middle-distance handicapper, and this horse has pleasantly surprised me over the last few months. He has quite a pronounced swayback, but it doesn’t affect him and he is a beautiful mover. I’m aiming for a June or July start with him. A real dark horse to follow.” QUEST FOR POWER

18/3 b c Eqtidaar - Clinet (Docksider)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales price: 5,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing/J Hopkins/Quest Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to six winners including useful French/UK 5.5-6f winner Exceed The Limit (98). Dam a UAE 1m Listed winner (110). “It was a shame to hear of Eqtidaar’s passing as if he continued to produce horses like this, I am sure he’d have made into an excellent stallion. “Eli” is growing all the time and is a lovely moving colt. If all goes to plan he could make his debut during August, but I am particularly excited to see what he can do as a three-year-old.” UNNAMED

23/3 b c Bated Breath - Chamber Maid (Nathaniel)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales Price: €40,000 (Quest Thoroughbreds/Hopkins Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced close relation to Irish 6f Group 3 winner The Happy Prince (116) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Ziegfeld (119). “This colt has not long arrived in my yard having been recently acquired by our sales team of Jordan Hopkins and Luiz Cunha at the Arqana Breeze Up Sale. He looks like a horse who will need some time and will be another one to look forward to next year. He’s a similar type to the Ten Sovereigns colt in that he should perform best between 7f-1m in time. It is exciting to be filling our stable with such good-looking, well-related horses.” UNNAMED

1/4 ch c Havana Grey - Pryers Princess (Medicean)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales price: 30,000gns (Quest Thoroughbreds/Hopkins Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2022 1m 3yo winner Hoi An Beach (65). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (74) who was the daughter of a fairly useful multiple 7-10.5f winning (89) half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner Arabian Gleam (122), dual 6f Listed winner Kimberella (117) and the dam of 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Love (125). “Unlike Havana Smoke (also by Havana Grey), this colt will be more of a three-year-old type. He’s a very well made, strong, heavy, thick-winded colt who will take plenty of work to get fit. I’d be hopeful he will be ready to debut around August. He is looking like another shrewd Breeze Up recruit.”

Love runs away with the Oaks

UNNAMED

22/4 b c Ten Sovereigns - Veiled Beauty (Royal Academy)

Owner: Stable Silks Investments & Quest Thoroughbreds Sales Price: 50,000gns (Quest Thoroughbreds/Hopkins Bloodstock) Half-brother to six winners including Group 1-placed 6-7f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) The Cheka (116) and Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Wall of Sound (108; later dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101)). Dam a twice-raced maiden (76). “He was bought from the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up and is a lovely type to have in the yard, being a half-brother to The Cheka. He is still weak and immature so will be given plenty of time to fill into his frame, but I’m excited to see him once he reaches full maturity. I imagine he will debut towards the backend of the season before being put away for a three-year-old campaign. He looks a sprinter/miling type and is definitely one to follow.” UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 ch c Australia - Yeah Baby (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Catch Us If You Can Racing Sales Price: 15,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing) Fifth foal of an 11.5f 3yo winner (76) who was the daughter of a French 15f 3yo Group 3 winning (111) half-sister to French 15.5f Group 2 winner Stretarez (117). “This colt was purchased recently from the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze Up Sale. I expect he will make his debut around July time, and there is every reason to believe he will develop into a nice middle-distance performer in time.” GEORGE SCOTT BILLY WEBSTER (IRE)

9/3 b g Profitable - Some Site (Nayef)

Owner: H E Redha Munfaredi Sales price: 30,000gns (George Scott Racing) Fourth foal of a 1m 1f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Moment In Time (110), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fontley (106) and the grandam of 2023 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean (123) out of a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner (106). “It was a pleasant surprise that he made a winning debut at Pontefract as we thought he would improve plenty for the run. He is a horse that should continue to improve throughout the year, and it’s likely he will line up in either the Windsor Castle or the Norfolk Stakes next for his new owner.”

Chaldean leads home Hi Royal (right) in the 2000 Guineas

BURNING HEART (IRE)

17/1 b f New Bay - Paza (Galileo)

Owner: Marc Chan Sales price: 60,000gns (Atlas Bloodstock, Agent) First foal of an unraced daughter of a US 1m Grade 3 winning (109) sister to US 1m Grade 1 winner Jack Milton (118) and half-sister to Grade 3-placed US 8-8.5f winner My Rachel (105). “This is a lovely filly who has a great attitude. She is out of a Galileo mare and looks to have a good deal of quality about her. She has only done a couple of light pieces of work and will probably be in action during the early part of the summer as she’ll probably want 7f to begin with.” CHAPMAN (IRE)

20/2 b c Exceed And Excel - My Call (Shamardal)

Owner: Rosemount Stud Syndicate Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a useful dual 6f 3yo winner (105) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed maiden Lovely Story (102) and the dam of Argentinian 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Serenata Huasteca out of Chilean 10/12f Group 1 winner Hush Money. “A big, strong horse who covers plenty of ground. I have been pleased with his work so far, and he should be ready to start over 6f in the early part of June.” FIBONACCI SEQUENCE (IRE)

4/4 b f Gleneagles - Elltaaf (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: K Breen & Ms A Wang Sales price: 35,000gns (George Scott Racing) Fourth foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner who was a full sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantshi and a half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Toolain out of a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner. “An athletic filly with a good mind who is just cantering away at present. However, I expect her to see plenty of action during the second half of the season, and she should improve into a nice three-year-old for next year.” JAILBIRD (IRE)

27/4 b f Awtaad - Aghaany (Dubawi)

Owner: Candour House Sales price: €48,000 (de Burgh Equine/G Scott) Closely related to Irish 12f winner Aqwaam (85; by Sea The Stars). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7-10f winner (including at Listed level) Hadaatha (117) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (113). “A pretty filly with a great way of going. She is more precocious than her pedigree might suggest and will be ready to run next month once the 7f races get underway. I imagine 1m will prove her optimum trip in time.” MCCULLUM (IRE)

11/4 b g Sioux Nation - Lanita (Anabaa)

Owner: The Trading Partnership Sales price: 25,000gns (George Scott Racing) Sixth foal of an unraced half-sister to German 2m Listed winner Lacateno (111) and Listed-placed German 8.5f 3yo winner Ledicea (103; later dam of German 8/9f Group 3 winner Liberty London (115)) out of an unraced sister to seven-time 12f Group 1 winner Lando (128). “A strong, imposing horse who covers plenty of ground. He will ready to start over 6f in the near future but will probably do better over 7f in time.”

Orientor in action at York