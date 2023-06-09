Sporting Life
Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide
By Sporting Life
15:16 · FRI June 09, 2023

Sporting Life Plus users can exclusively download Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide for 2023 for FREE.

We've been running some of the interviews with leading trainers on the site for the last month - but now they are available in one place - with some new strings too.

Those who share their thoughts include:

  • Andrew Balding
  • Roger Varian
  • Karl Burke
  • Richard Fahey
  • Charlie Johnston
  • Kevin Ryan

There are pedigree guides to the top trainers' teams as well as horses to follow from the leading bloodstock agents and racing managers.

Download the pdf version now

