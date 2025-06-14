Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Andrew Balding

ALFARAZ

22/3 b c Nathaniel - Sequilla (Siyouni)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2024 Irish 7f 3yo winner Sea The Polaris (95). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to 2024 French 10.5f Listed winner Sacaya (103).

“A lovely horse with a bit of quality about him. I wouldn’t imagine he will be making an appearance before the 1m races begin in August, but he has got a good action and plenty of ability.”

ALLAIRE

28/2 b f Study of Man - All At Sea (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to St Leger and Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov (123) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner A La Voile (105). Dam a French triple 10/10.5f Listed winner (111) who was a three-parts sister to 12.5f Listed winner Alignak (115) and a half-sister to 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Algometer (119) and German 2m 3f Listed winner Alwilda (101; later dam of Arc winner Alpinista (127)).

“She isn’t here yet and I would doubt she’ll run much at two. As you can imagine, though, we’re looking forward to training her given the success we’ve had with the sire through Almeric and the fact she’s a half-sister to Eldar Eldarov.”

ALLEGRESSE

27/3 b c Oasis Dream - A Legacy (Archipenko)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 36,000gns (Andrew Balding)

First foal of a maiden (66) half-sister to St Leger and Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov (123) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner A La Voile (105) out of a French triple 10/10.5f Listed winner (111).

“He has been ready for the last couple of weeks but has had a little niggle so will take a bit more time. I see him starting over 6/7f and he has shown us plenty of promise in his work.”