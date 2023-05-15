She's already made a flying start with her juveniles and Alice Haynes talks Dan Briden through her team.

ALBERT LASKER (IRE)

3/2 b c Advertise - Samuna (Samum)

Owner: NG Racing Sales price: €35,000 (Tom Wilson) First foal of a Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to French 10f Group 3 winner Diamond Vendome (116) out of an unraced half-sister to French 5f Group 2 winner Pradaro (116) and Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Vital Body (95; dam of 2022 US 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Hong Kong Harry (117)). “A big colt who went about his work really well early on, but we decided to give him a small break due to his size. He is back now and I think he will be a really nice horse for the middle of the season onwards. Hopefully he can make up into a nice two-year-old for new owners to the yard.” ARIZONA DESERT (IRE)

3/2 ch f Sioux Nation - Hyland Heather (Lilbourne Lad)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €35,000 (Rodrigo Goncalves/Aguiar Bloodstock) First foal of a 6f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 5-7f winner Swish (90) out of an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Woven Lace (104) and Listed-placed French 6.5-7f 3yo winner Waitress (104; later dam of Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter (124)). “A very straightforward filly who will be ready to run now the 6f races are here. She has pleased me in her work and is a filly I particularly like.” DREAMS OF VALOR (IRE)

24/2 b c Inns of Court - Silk Fan (Unfuwain)

Owner: Titanium Racing Club Sales price: €110,000 (Manor House Farm) Half-brother to several winners including Group 3/Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Haikbidiac (101) and useful 6-7f winner Dance Fever (107). Dam a useful triple 7f 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to 5/5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Gutaifan (117). “If looks won races, he would win them all day long! A gorgeous colt who will be a nice prospect over 6f for the second half of the year.” GOLDEN ARROW (IRE)

30/3 b c Havana Grey - Music Pearl (Oratorio)

Owner: AlMohamediya Racing Sales price: 200,000gns (Al Mohamediya Racing) Half-brother to four winners including fairly useful multiple 1m winner Mark of Respect (88). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo winner (77p) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m Group 3 winner Haami (117) out of an Italian 10f 3yo Group 2 winning (111) half-sister to Derby winner Erhaab (127). “A smashing colt who breezed well and cost plenty of money. He was a bit behind the bridle on his debut at Hamilton, but that’s how I like them to be first time. He learned as the race wore on and eventually won quite snugly without having an overly hard race. We will aim him at the National Stakes at Sandown with the hope he can go to the Norfolk Stakes after that as he looks all speed.”

Tony Piccone celebrates winning the Prix Morny on Unfortunately (pic www.tattersalls.com)

HALA EMARAATY (IRE)

31/1 b c Kodiac - Terrifically (Sir Prancealot)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: £14,000 (F Barberini/Ahmad Alshairit) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Prix Morny winner Unfortunately (114) and 5f Group 2/3 winner Look Busy (113; later dam of 5/5.5f Listed winner Keep Busy (114)). “Another who won well first time when scoring at Ripon last Friday, and he again came good at the finish having taken a little time to get the idea. He also shows that you don’t need to spend a fortune at the breeze ups. The owner dearly loves to have runners at Royal Ascot, but we will just go for another novice under penalty to find out whether or not this colt merits a trip there. I hope he does, but he’s definitely one who will improve as the year goes on.” JORGIO J

11/4 b c Zoustar - Wadjet (Shamardal)

Owner: Jonjo Shelvey Sales price: €11,000 (Nick Bell) Half-brother to French 1m 1f 2yo winner Vienne (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Wild Wind (113; later dam of German 5f 3yo Listed winner Wild Bud (107)). “A sizeable, good looking son of Zoustar who will need some time. He will definitely be one for the backend and even more so next season.” MANHATTAN MIRAGE (IRE)

8/4 b c Inns of Court - Vida Amorosa (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €170,000 (Amo Racing/Robson Aguiar) Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Persian Force (108) and dual 5f 2yo winner/Richmond Stakes third Gubbass (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful Irish 6f 3yo winner Queen of Power (97; dam of triple Group 3 winner Garrus (119)). “It’s fantastic to have a colt with this sort of pedigree in the yard. Although he isn’t quite as sharp as his two siblings, he has thrived for not being pushed too hard early and I’m hoping our patience will be rewarded. He is an exciting prospect for the 6f races during the second half of the year.” MAJESTIC BEAUTY

31/3 gr f Havana Grey - Yearbook (Byron)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: £90,000 (AMO Racing) Half-sister to five winners including Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Mr Wizard (99). Dam a maiden (56) half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner Day of Conquest (107), Listed-placed 5-6f 3yo winner Day By Day (99) and the dam of Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Hearts of Fire (118). “A smashing Havana Grey filly who made a winning debut this afternoon at Catterick in a race Lady Hollywood actually got beaten in 12 months ago! It certainly didn’t prevent her from going on to be a smart filly, and it was good that Majestic Beauty could do it at the first time of asking. Again, she learned as the race wore on and was nicely on top at the finish. She might go for another novice or head straight for the Queen Mary. We haven’t decided yet.”

Maximum Impact wins at Ascot

MAXIMUM IMPACT

10/2 gr c Havana Grey - Natural Choice (Teofilo)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 70,000gns (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/AMO Racing) Half-brother to 2022 French 8.5f 3yo winner Bird Out (84). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (84p) who was the daughter of French 12.5f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Oiseau Rare (118). “His debut win was essentially a racecourse gallop - there were no stalls and he didn’t need to come out of second gear on dreadful ground, so he didn’t really learn an awful lot. Therefore it was really pleasing to see him go to Ascot last week and follow up in a nice race, showing good battling qualities to drawing right away with another horse before coming clear close home. If it came up soft at Royal Ascot, he might go for the Norfolk Stakes or Windsor Castle, but given how he finished and looking at his pedigree, the Coventry Stakes is probably where we will head with him.” MNAWEKH (IRE)

6/3 ch c Mehmas - Glitterdust (Intello)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: £38,000 (Sheikh A. Al-Malek Al-Sabah) First foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6.5-7f 2yo winner Glitter Girl (99) out of an unraced half-sister to UAE 10f Listed winner Firnas (114). “He is a little bit hot at times but a nice horse all the same. The plan is to start him off at Ripon on Sunday (May 21) and I’d love to think he can do enough there to justify a trip to Royal Ascot for his owners, though he will certainly improve on whatever he does as he isn’t quite as mentally forward as some we’ve run. He is very much the type to improve with experience.” MY LADY SAMANTHA

15/4 b f Ten Sovereigns - Vitello (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Miss Samantha Elliott Sales price: 35,000gns (Alice Haynes Racing) Half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner Andreas Vesalius (107). Dam a useful Irish 6f 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to useful 6-8.5f winner Thunder Legend (100) out of a Listed-placed 6-7f winner (108). “I thought she might be relatively sharp initially, but she is quite a scopey filly and is just taking a little longer to come to hand than anticipated. I do like her, though. She is athletic and has a good brain, so I hope she can achieve something when the time comes to get her running.”

PRIMETIME

26/4 b c Time Test - Raymi Coya (Van Nistelrooy)

Owner: Titanium Racing Club Sales price: €58,000 (Manor House Farm) Closely related to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Make Fast (98; by Makfi; later dam of 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Tactical (113)). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100) who was a half-sister to the dam of 2022 Irish 14f Group 3 winner Raise You (115). “I would like to run him soon as he ideally wants 6f and some dig in the ground. He has a good attitude and will certainly win his fair share of races.” PRIZE POSSESSION (IRE)

20/2 b f No Nay Never - Sophie P (Bushranger)

Owner: Deron Pearson Sales price: 85,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock/Alice Haynes) Half-sister to 2022 1m 2yo winner The Parent (79). Dam a US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner (114) who was the daughter of a 1m 3yo winning (86) half-sister to useful UK/UAE triple 10f winner Seabow (102). “She has her quirks but is a nice filly with a lovely pedigree, being out of a Grade 1 winner in the States. I am sure she will come good and I see her being in action during the middle of the season. It’s fantastic to have been sent her given that pedigree.” RICH HARRY (USA)

4/3 ch c Union Rags - Shop Again (Wild Again)

Owner: Refai Alghuraban Sales price: $23,000 (MC Bloodstock) Half-brother to US 8.5f 2yo Grade 1 winner Power Broker (117) and US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner Fierce Boots. Dam a US 6f stakes winner who was a half-sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Miss Shop (119) and US 6f Grade 2 winner Trappe Shot (123). “It’s a bit of a mystery how he sold for so little at auction. He is a good looking, sizeable colt who has done everything I’ve asked of him with ease. I’d say he is a bit of a dark horse for the middle of the season onwards over 7f. He just needs to strengthen up a touch more before we push on with him.” SHAYEKH (IRE)

26/3 b c Kodiac - Chicadoro (Paco Boy)

Owner: Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Sales price: £37,000 (JS Bloodstock) Second foal of a Listed-placed UK/US 8-9f winner (104) who was a half-sister to useful 8-9f 3yo winner Kaanoon (104). “Obviously it was unfortunate what happened first time out at Yarmouth. As he proved there, he is a quirky sort who flashes his tail like a filly. However, he is a lovely horse who has come on a lot for that first run. He runs at Wetherby tomorrow (May 16) and can hopefully keep a straighter line this time and put himself on course for a trip to Royal Ascot.” SWIFT STORM (IRE)

16/2 b c Invincible Army - Living Art (Trippi)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 100,000gns (Robson Aguiar/Kerri Radcliffe) Half-brother to Listed-placed French 6.5-7f 3yo winner Live (110). Dam a French 6f 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to US Listed winners Avare (1m 2yo) and V Formation (8.5f, twice). “A lovely, big colt who is a monster to look at. Unlike a lot of the Amo horses, we can afford just be a bit patient with him as he will need time and we’ve already got some nice early ones for them. I should think he will be running at the end of the summer at the earliest.” TOO MUCH TREVOR

2/3 br c Magna Grecia - Walk On Bye (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: The New Star Partnership Sales price: 18,000gns (Alice Haynes Racing) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Delft Dancer (81). Dam an Irish 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a half-sister to useful Irish 12.5-13f 3yo winner Motherland (106) out of 6f Group 1 winner Pipalong (121). “This colt was clueless in the preliminaries on his debut at Leicester, where he finished second of three in testing conditions. He gave away as much ground at the start as he was beaten at the finish to split two with prior experience. The winner is supposed to be quite nice, and this colt will be much sharper for that outing. He goes to Windsor next Monday (May 22) for a 6f restricted maiden.”

Ziggy's Dream (orange cap) finishes second at Chester