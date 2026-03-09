Dan Briden looks at the two-year-old team this season of Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole

It is fair to say 2025 perhaps didn’t go as well as might have been hoped when it came to Urloxhey’s two-year-old team, with Spinning Lizzie the pick of their youngsters while Special Dividend also showed himself to be a useful performer in the making.

However, it would be something of a surprise if 2026 wasn’t the breakthrough year when it comes to two-year-olds at Urloxhey. They have yet to have a really good one, but this year’s crop includes two Wootton Bassetts - one of whom, at 260,000gns, is the most expensive purchase to ever be trained at the yard. There is also a Justify filly, a Kingman colt and a quartet by Havana Grey, while first-season sires such as Blackbeard and Minzaal are also represented.

The pick of the earlier types was Dei Gratia Regina, a 42,000gns filly by Ten Sovereigns whose dam was a useful 7f-1m winning half-sister to Wokingham winner Laddies Poker Two (herself later dam of 1000 Guineas and Nassau Stakes winner Winter). By a sire who enjoyed a fine 2025, Insole felt Dei Gratia Regina would rate highly among the yard’s earlier two-year-old runners, noting she was “a precocious filly who will go for a barrier trial at Lingfield next month”.

Although possessing enough speed to begin over 5f, it is felt a sixth furlong will be well within reach. Royal Ascot was also mentioned, and she will bid to give owner Adam Spratt the honour of owning the yard’s first two-year-old winner of the season for the third time in succession.