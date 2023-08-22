Two-Years-Old Guide author Dan Briden with his thoughts on the juvenile races at York on Wednesday.

In keeping with the other major races on the card, the turnout for the Acomb Stakes (2.25) is a disappointing one - at least numerically. Ballymount Boy rightly heads the market after his second place finish to Vandeek in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, keeping on well to draw clear of the remainder. The winner obviously boosted that form when landing the Prix Morny on Sunday, and Ballymount Boy has been purchased by Wathnan Racing since his Goodwood run. Quicker ground and an extra furlong are new questions, while he faces a different type of rival here. Of the novice/maiden winners, Cogitate could hardly have impressed more when making a winning start in a 7f event at Newbury, travelling best and clearing away inside the final furlong to score by 2 lengths from Boiling Point. The runner-up was turned over at short odds next time but Cogitate certainly looked well worth a crack at this higher level, and his yard has won this twice in recent seasons with high-class pair Dutch Connection and Phoenix of Spain. Edwardian wouldn’t be the most promising two-year-old at Ballydoyle, and the yard hasn’t won this race since Hemingway took the 2000 renewal (also won it in 1997 with Saratoga Springs). Edwardian took a while to get rolling before picking up to strongly to win a 5f maiden at Navan going away. That form isn’t nothing special but Edwardian is surely capable of better now tackling 7f, being a No Nay Never close relation to this year’s Belmont Oaks winner Aspen Grove (by Justify) and out of a half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter and 2022 7f 2yo Listed winner Victory Dance.

Loose Cannon made a winning debut over this course and distance in the same race 2013 winner Wells Farhh Go had won first time out. He travelled powerfully but was forced to fight hard as he held off Candonomore by a short head. A tongue tie now goes on. Indian Run won a 6f maiden at Ascot on King George day, though a bunch finish somewhat limits that form, while Hot Fuss made the most of his prior experience when readily landing the odds in a 7f event at Salisbury. He wasn’t disgraced when fifth in what looks an increasingly sub-standard Chesham Stakes the run before. The closing 6f nursery (5.20) on the York card has brought together a 20-strong field, with potential running right throughout. Starlust understandably heads the market following a good second place finish in a similar event at Glorious Goodwood, appearing not to handle the track all that well. He had previously carried a penalty to victory at Newbury at the expense of highly-touted subsequent winner Array. Blue Prince demolished his four rivals in a course and distance nursery last month, backing up some good efforts in defeat in novice/maiden company. Although hit with a 9lb rise for that wide-margin success, it’s difficult to believe Blue Prince has reached his limit just yet. Zoulu Chief was a shock winner second time out at Newbury and, having come up short in the Coventry and then in a nursery at Glorious Goodwood (didn’t handle the track), he took his rivals apart when making all to run out a 4¾-length winner at Windsor on Sunday. He is well-in under a 6lb penalty and clearly commands respect, but dominating this larger, deeper field won’t be easy. Kevin Ryan’s Jungle Mate finished a good second in a valuable sales race at Naas last time, while stablemate Room Service looks interesting on nursery debut now upped to 6f. Class dropper Bobsleigh attempts to give Eve Johnson Houghton back to back successes in this race after Streets of Gold’s victory last year, and Barnwell Boy bids to get things back on track after two disappointing efforts up in grade following a clear-cut debut win at Goodwood back in May.

Dan's full preview of the four days is available on Sporting Life Plus...

Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform's unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus provides you with the very best betting insight, every day. Click here for qualification criteria via the Sky Bet Club and to log in .