A disclaimer, first off. Writing a column of any sort is something that doesn’t come easily. To say I appear on Racing TV a few times every month, I hold an inherent racing politico shyness-cum-apathy – plus a general desire to avoid confrontation – that means this probably won’t be the place to satisfy a craving for polarising hot-takes on all those matters in racing that extend beyond the formalities of ‘who may be overpriced in this novice handicap at Ludlow, Dan?’. Anyone who follows my Twitter output can vouch I’d prefer to summon a banal pun than a doctrine on racing’s failings.

And, you never know, some may feel a semi-regular column that doesn’t call for heads, address issues investigated by Feds, or, imagine this, appreciate retweets in Twitter threads, might offer something semi-refreshing.

So those writing yips, in part, explain why this Cheltenham reflections column has taken so long, since bona fide racing good-egg Dave Ord first floated the idea when a handful of us convened at arm’s length in the shadow of Doncaster racecourse for the Sporting Life Festival Preview the preceding Wednesday.

Under a week later, the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hadn’t so much set the tone for the rest of the meeting as left it ringing in the ears interminably, until Galopin des Champs brought the twelve-round beating to a close in the Martin Pipe, fittingly at the chief expense of the obvious handicap standout of the week from a British perspective, well-in Imperial Cup winner Langer Dan. 23-5 was the tally on a judge’s scorecard that not even home advantage could skew more positively.

Appreciate It (oops) hardened in the betting pretty much right until the off for the Supreme and decided to add a 0 and some more besides to the usual two-metre social distancing rule, leaving such as the unbeaten Metier and Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory trailing in his wake, only Blue Lord’s last-flight fall preventing the first Irish clean sweep of the placings that, perhaps surprisingly looking back, had to wait until Allaho (phew and whoosh) had brutalised his way to the performance of the week in the Ryanair, seeing him rise to the top of a Timeform Top Jumpers’ List that never fails to get Twitter’s knickers in a twist.

Were the Shakespearean sentiments of ‘All the world’s a stage; and all the men and women merely players’ applied to the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, then Mullins, de Bromhead and Cromwell would have been headline acts and their British counterparts reduced to roles as extras, craning their necks to get their name onto the closing credits of the four-day drama.

Naturally, everyone will have their own subconscious ranking of trainers, be it shaped by a response to the success or otherwise backing their runners, or a more nuanced statistical analysis of performance versus market expectation. But, regardless of preferred method, the Cheltenham results make for grim reading. As recently as 2015, Britain clung to its ‘Prestbury Cup’ advantage, edging out Ireland by an odd-race in twenty-seven verdict. But that outcome was turned into a 13-15 loss the following season and has been thoroughly one-sided since. Pressedandburied Cup may be a more fitting title from 2022 onwards.

Not many were happier than I when Vintage Clouds (cue Barry Horowitz backslap) made his fifth start in the Ultima a winning one, yet final trainer standings that saw traditional Cheltenham powerhouse Nicky Henderson edge out by only one names such as Sue Smith and, thanks to Porlock Bay’s last-gasp Festival Challenge Cup, Will Biddick, both with their only runner that week, hardly feels sustainable.