Damysus back to winning ways at Deauville

The Wathnan Racing silks were carried to victory at Deauville again on Sunday as Damysus returned from a break with a win in Listed company.

Big-spending owners Wathnan were among the winners on Saturday as First Look scored in Group 3 company and their number one rider James Doyle was on board again as the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old Damysus got his campaign back on track in the Aga Khan Studs Prix Nureyev, a race the stable won with subsequent Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Ombudsman. Second in the Dante before finishing last in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, Frankel colt Damysus enjoyed the drop back to 10 furlongs, travelling with enthusiasm just off the pace before picking it up with around a furlong and a half to go. The 3/1 shot stayed on strongly to beat Andre Fabre's Nitoi, with the Ed Walker-trained Mister Rizz back in third. Fellow raiders Purview (Dermot Weld) and Jackknife (Roger Varian) were very disappointing, the latter hanging badly left in the home straight before eventually being pulled up sharply by Oisin Murphy.

