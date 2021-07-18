Curragh Sunday review: Order Of Australia back to winning ways for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien's charge was not only dropping in trip but taking a dip in class for this Group Two heat, having failed to cope with Palace Pier and co in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot when last seen, and he made just about all of the running under Ryan Moore.

Jessica Harrington's Njord was the only one to lay down something of a challenge in the final furlong and a half but Order Of Australia had the race in safe keeping and galloped on strongly towards the far rail to score by a length and a quarter as the 2/1 favourite.

O’Brien said: “His first run this year at Ascot was just a bit of a mess as they jumped out and they hacked. It was the first time we decided to sit him in, being his first run of the year.

“He has plenty of speed and he’s able to quicken. Ryan was happy going out if someone wanted to give him a lead and if not he was happy to make his own running. He is very straightforward.

“He’s made like a sprinter/miler – at halfway he really started to turn it on and Ryan gave him a good ride.

“He’s a horse that takes his racing well so we were thinking of coming here and then going for the Sussex Stakes. He has plenty of speed and gets a mile well.

“He’s a horse to look forward to and can go to America later in the year and maybe races after that as well.”

14:10 Curragh Full result and FREE video replay

1st 1 Order Of Australia (IRE) 2/1 f

2nd 3Njord (IRE) 15/2