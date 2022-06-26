Proud And Regal looked a horse with a bright future in winning on his debut at the Curragh.

Sent off at 16/1 for the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF over seven furlongs, Killian Leonard’s mount had a nice early position and while he was niggled along a touch three out, once he entered the final furlong he stayed on particularly strongly. The Donnacha O’Brien-trained Galileo colt was always holding Tiverton in the closing stages, to triumph by three-quarters of a length. “I thought he was a nice horse, but he was kind of sleeping at home. He’s quite green and I said I’d give him a run and he’d improve a lot for it,” said O’Brien. “We knew he had ability and it’s nice to see him going and doing that. “He’s not a horse I’ve absolutely drilled at home, he’s a Galileo and you like to take them along slowly. In fairness to him he did well today. “We’ll take him back and have a look at the programme, but I’d imagine he’ll go to stakes company next.”

