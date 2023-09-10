Curragh Sunday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from day two of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh.

Sweet success for Rock Lumiere Rock was rewarded for a string of consistent efforts earlier in the campaign with a wide-margin win in the Moyglare "Jewels" Blanford Stakes. The daughter of Saxon Warrior claimed her only previous career win at this venue as a two-year-old, but had run several good races in defeat in her three-year-old campaign, including seconds in the Ribblesdale Stakes and the Prix Alec Head at Deauville last month. The return to the Curragh worked wonders for Joseph O'Brien's filly, picking up the running with a couple of furlongs to travel under Dylan Brown McMonagle and staying on strongly to win by three lengths. The 16/5 favourite Jackie Oh stayed on from towards the rear of the field to win the battle for second ahead of Trevaunance (8/1), but the winner was away and gone.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lumiere Rock was cut to 14/1 from 25/1 by Paddy Power for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot and O'Brien said: "She really did deserve her win in Group 2 company, she'd been running well in really good company all season. She won today like a filly he could win in Group 1 company as she gets older. "She has two obvious targets for the autumn, one in France on Arc day and one at Ascot on Champions Day. "We'll see how she pulls up but she's an exciting filly and will hold her own in either of those two big targets in the autumn."

Gossey repeats trick in Bold Lad The 2021 winner Big Gossey (16/1) returned to form with a power-packed victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Bold Lad" Sprint Handicap. Trained by Charlies O'Brien and ridden by 5lb claimer Robert Whearty, the six-year-old flew up the nearside rail from his high draw (23) to win by a length and a quarter from the far less exposed runner-up Never Shout Never at the same price. John Quinn's Mr Wagyu (10/1) led home the British challengers, being placed in the race for the second year in succession, just in front of the David O'Meara-trained Summerghand at 9/1. The Highway Rat was fifth at 33/1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!