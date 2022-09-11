A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at the Curragh where Above The Curve was a game winner.
Above The Curve (5/1) showed tremendous resolution to get the better of Insinuendo and Galleria Borghese to win the Moyglare 'Jewels' Blandford Stakes.
A daughter of American Pharoah from the family of Giant’s Causeway, she was racing for the first time since landing the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp in May but showed no signs of rustiness as she dug deep for Ryan Moore to win by a neck.
“I thought it was a fantastic ride from Ryan. It was the filly’s first run back after a lay-off and I thought she’d come on for it,” admitted trainer Joseph O’Brien.
“She’s a classy filly, a Group One winner, and she really stuck her head out in the finish. I’ve been very lucky with the American Pharoahs and he’s done really well here in Europe.
“The plan was this was a nice stepping=stone for the Prix de l’Opera on Arc day and it should set up her lovely for that. She’s a course-and-distance winner there already and there’s a chance she’ll stay in training next year. She’s a huge, big filly who seems to have progressed form the spring and can hopefully progress again in the future.”
Dexter Belle sprang a 50/1 shock for Edward Lynam in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Bold Lad” Sprint Handicap.
Rough Diamond appeared to be the trainer’s first string, but it was Dexter Belle in the hands of Andrew Slattery who hit the front in the dying strides to prevail by a neck, with just a head and a nose separating the placed horses No More Porter, My Wagyu and Laugh A Minute.
When asked if it was a surprise, Lynam said: “Possibly when Chris (Hayes) picked the other one. I loved her when I got her and thought she was well handicapped. She ran a bit disappointing for me, but OK, on Guineas weekend but then she ran a stinker next time, it was desperate but my horses were out of form.”
