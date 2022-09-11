Curve edges Blandford thriller

Above The Curve (5/1) showed tremendous resolution to get the better of Insinuendo and Galleria Borghese to win the Moyglare 'Jewels' Blandford Stakes.

A daughter of American Pharoah from the family of Giant’s Causeway, she was racing for the first time since landing the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp in May but showed no signs of rustiness as she dug deep for Ryan Moore to win by a neck.

“I thought it was a fantastic ride from Ryan. It was the filly’s first run back after a lay-off and I thought she’d come on for it,” admitted trainer Joseph O’Brien.

“She’s a classy filly, a Group One winner, and she really stuck her head out in the finish. I’ve been very lucky with the American Pharoahs and he’s done really well here in Europe.

“The plan was this was a nice stepping=stone for the Prix de l’Opera on Arc day and it should set up her lovely for that. She’s a course-and-distance winner there already and there’s a chance she’ll stay in training next year. She’s a huge, big filly who seems to have progressed form the spring and can hopefully progress again in the future.”