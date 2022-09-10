EBRO RIVER has plenty to find on Timeform ratings in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes, he's 18 pounds behind top-rated Highfield Princess but the draw could be a big leveller here.

In my opinion a high stall on the straight track here is a big advantage and he races from 18 with the favourite in stall seven. The selection was back to best at Chester (in first-time blinkers) last time and has won and finished third in two Group Ones on previous visits to the Curragh.

All his wins have come on ground softer than good (there is plenty of rain forecast for Sunday morning), and he should get an ideal tow into the race from Flotus (19) and Geocentric (12). Expect him to be strong at the finish.