Timeform's Irish handicapper Billy Nash looks ahead to day two of the Irish Champions Weekend and he has two bets at the Curragh.
1pt e.w Ebro River in 2.25 the Curragh at 16/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt e.w Laelaps in 5.20 at the Curragh at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
EBRO RIVER has plenty to find on Timeform ratings in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes, he's 18 pounds behind top-rated Highfield Princess but the draw could be a big leveller here.
In my opinion a high stall on the straight track here is a big advantage and he races from 18 with the favourite in stall seven. The selection was back to best at Chester (in first-time blinkers) last time and has won and finished third in two Group Ones on previous visits to the Curragh.
All his wins have come on ground softer than good (there is plenty of rain forecast for Sunday morning), and he should get an ideal tow into the race from Flotus (19) and Geocentric (12). Expect him to be strong at the finish.
The closing Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Northfields' Handicap is ultra-competitive and I like LAELAPS. He's yet to win this season but has been running well of late and tends to come good at this time of year. He left with too much to do when never-nearer fourth at Galway over a mile-and-a-half last time and has been dropped two pounds since since.
The Jessica Harrington yard are going great guns at present and, to paraphrase Fran Berry, a mile-and-a-quarter on soft ground is probably his "sweet spot.". He was beaten a length into third in a course-and-distance event in June and it's significant that Shane Foley has chosen him over a couple of relatively unexposed three-year-olds from the same stable.
Preview posted at 1230 BST on 10/09/2022
