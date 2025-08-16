Curragh Saturday review: Zahrann wins Royal Whip as Los Angeles flops

He squeezed through a gap by the far rail and was gone soon after, going on to beat his stablemate and pacemaker Tangapour (300/1) by two lengths.

Ryan Moore wasn’t overly-hard on him once his chance had gone while in contrast Ben Coen conjured a tremendous change of gear from the Johnny Murtagh-trained winner.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained 4/7 favourite was racing for the first time since finishing last of five in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot but having been fourth turning in, failed to pass a rival down the straight.

Elsewhere on the card Dylan Browne McMonagle was the star of the show, riding a near 877/1 four-timer.

He started by winning the opening Irish European Breeders Fund Median Sires Series Maiden on Joseph O'Brien's Mishaffar. A €125,000 breeze-up buy, the Van Beethoven gelding learned on the job on debut and came through powerfully to beat White Smoke by a length-and-a-half.

The pair combined again with Leinster (6/1) who ran out an impressive four-and-a-quarter lengths winner of the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger Trial Stakes.

The jockey's two other winners were both for Adrian Murray, Ipanema Queen (6/5) in the Listed Curragh Stakes and Queen Of Mougins (17/2) who made a winning debut for the yard in the Kwiff: Supercharge Your Horse Racing Betting Handicap.

