Curragh Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at the Curragh where Oisin Murphy struck aboard Art Power.

Power play for delighted Murphy Oisin Murphy rode his first ever winner at the Curragh as Art Power confirmed his love for Ireland when winning the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes in clear-cut fashion. Trained by Tim Easterby, the grey was winning for the fourth time in as many attempts in Ireland. Swiftly away from the stalls, the 2-1 joint-favourite looked in a comfortable rhythm throughout while his main market rival, Charlie Hills’ Garrus, was almost detached at the back of the field under Ryan Moore. When Garrus did begin to make a move from the rear, Art Power had plenty left and kicked on again over a furlong out, running out a four-and-three-quarter-length winner from Big Gossey, with Garrus third.

The winner, gelded in the winter, is now as low as 8/1 with Betfair and Paddy Powr for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. “He was a top-class sprinter and he lost his form a little bit. Tim Easterby and King Power Racing have been patient with him and today he gave me a super feel,” said Murphy. “He loves Ireland and has never been beaten here, that’s his fourth victory from four starts – what a fantastic horse. “I hadn’t ridden any winners here before today, so I can’t say I was very confident through the race and I knew what I was doing. I pretended I did anyway and I had the right horse. This is a great feeling. I managed to win a Listed race on Buckaroo at Leopardstown last month and to be here on such a big day is massive.” Easterby, who was watching the race from his local track at York, said: “I’m delighted with him, he’s such a lovely horse. We actually castrated him this February because he got a bit colty and we couldn’t find a job for him to go to stud and the owners love having runners and just love their racing.We decided we had to cut him and it’s great that he’s come back. He ran a good race here (eighth in the Duke of York) but he just ran a bit free. “He just loves the Curragh, I can’t tell you why. He was born there, so maybe it’s like going home. He’s a gorgeous horse, he’s only a little pony but he’s an absolute superstar. He’ll be in at Ascot but I don’t know at the minute, he might go for the Flying Five and come back in trip. On not going to Ireland, he added: “My car won’t go past York! I’m just delighted.”

Givemethebeatboys wins at the Curragh

Ascot date for Marble Hill winner Jessica Harrington’s Givemethebeatboys maintained his unbeaten record with a narrow victory in the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh. A winner at Navan on his debut just a fortnight ago, he was sent off an 11-1 chance in what looked a strong Group Three on paper as five of the six runners were defending perfect starts to their careers. The only one beaten on debut, Adrian Murray’s Valiant Force, had been second and he set a scorching gallop down the centre under Colin Keane but started to weaken a furlong out. At that point Noche Magica looked sure to collect having gone by the eventual winner, but Paddy Twomey’s colt began to tire while Aidan O’Brien’s His Majesty made a run up the rail, only for Givemethebeatboys to poke his head in front in between the pair and win by a head under Shane Foley. O’Brien’s Democracy, his apparent first string under Ryan Moore, disappointed in last. Assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: “It’s great to kick off the day with a Group Three winner. He was very professional out there and he out battled the other horses the whole way to the line. He was very impressive when he won at Navan, a furlong down you’d think ‘how is this horse going to win?’ and he put his head down and galloped the whole way to the line. He hated the ground that day and was green. He’s learned an awful lot from that and will learn an awful lot from today, he’ll be even more competitive the next day when we go to Ascot.”

Unquestionable winner of opener O’Brien had already been on the mark in the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden with Unquestionable. Third on his debut in a Listed race, he appreciated the step up to six furlongs and the 4-6 favourite bounded four and a quarter lengths clear of Mr Saturday. The Ballydoyle handler indicted the Coventry Stakes would be next. “We’re delighted with him. We felt he’d appreciate the step up, it was big ask to throw him in over five first time in a stakes race, he’s going to get even further than this probably,” said O’Brien. “Ryan was very happy with him. He went to the line very strong. It’s very hard to beat a run and he had a good run. He looks like a Coventry horse.”