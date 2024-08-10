Curragh Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the rest of the action on Saturday's card at the Curragh.

O'Brien colts both 25/1 for Guineas The beautifully-bred Delacroix opened his account at the second time of asking at the Curragh, with any number of eyecatching performances in behind him. By Dubawi out of Tepin, who came from North America to win the 2016 Queen Anne Stakes, the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt had finished an encouraging second on his debut at Leopardstown. Having survived a scare at the start when Delacroix was unruly in the stalls, Ryan Moore was keen to set the pace on the 2-5 favourite. Sheila Lavery’s outsider Pickersgill briefly threatened to play a part in the finish before fading but ran with a deal of promise, as did Joseph O’Brien’s Dante’s Lad, who finished third. Perhaps the one for the notebook, though, was Acapulco Bay, a stablemate of the winner, who only had two behind him entering the final furlong but flew home for second, beaten a length and three-quarters. The winner was cut to 25/1 from 33s by Betfair and Paddy Power for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

“He was very green the first day and he’s still very green. Ryan said they were waiting in the stalls a long time and he had a hold of him, but when he let him go he just went up,” said O’Brien. “He’s still babyish and he’ll probably come forward plenty. He’s probably going to be a lovely middle-distance horse. The second horse had a lovely run. You don’t know what they are going to do first time. I said to Wayne (Lordan) to give him a chance the first half to see what he’s going to do the second half and he was coming home.”

Ides Of March is an impressive winner

O’Brien and Moore doubled up with even-money favourite Ides Of March in the Revamp Conservation And Restoration Irish EBF Maiden. Fourth on debut over six furlongs, he was then a beaten favourite over a furlong further but made no mistake back down at six and is as low as 25/1 for the 2000 Guineas with some firms, although O’Brien views him as more of a sprinter. Coming back in trip suited him and he could be a Group sprinter. He’s a powerful, big horse,” he said. “He could be one for something like the Middle Park with a run in between. I think there is a six-furlong Listed race back here that he could go for next.”