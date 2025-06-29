Curragh review, results and replays | Skukuza makes winning return to Ireland

A review of the undercard on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day at the Curragh.

Things are looking rosy Ed Dunlop's Skukuza (11/4) made most under Ryan Moore in the Colm McLoughlin Celebration Stakes. The Curragh has been a happy hunting ground for Dunlop and he travelled Skukuza to win a handicap at the track in May. The progressive four-year-old bypassed Royal Ascot for a tilt at this Listed prize and the decision paid rich dividend with a comfortable success. Moore controlled the race throughout, quickening from the front passing the two and holding an advantage of around three lengths inside the distance. Alakazi made some late gains from off the pace but the race was already won by that stage as Skukuza passed the post two and a quarter lengths to the good. Travelling head lad Robin Trevor-Jones told Racing TV: "I spoke to Ryan what's Plan A? He said 'if they go faster I can drop in but realistically I'm going to have to make my own running' so we said you're Ryan Moore, you do as you please. He's ridden the horse, you don't give Ryan Moore orders once he's ridden a horse, he can tell you everything about it. "So we went out, made the running and the rest is history - won very well, won very well. "He wasn't really injured [after the Britannia] he was just very sore for a long time. Massive call not to run him in the Hunt Cup this year but they were right not to, that ground was rattling quick at Ascot and we might be in the same position now. So we brought him here on some lovely ground, hopefully he'll be okay this evening and tomorrow and we'll move on again because he's on the up. "There won't be [any immediate plans], not until the trainer has seen him, and then it's all up to his call and I'm sure he'll make a plan with the owners but things are looking rosy."

Keke has the last laugh The majority of the field gravitated towards the stands' side in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap but a group of three, including eventual winner Keke (11/4 favourite) stayed towards the centre of the track. The stands' side group looked to have the upper hand but Keke pulled clear of his two rivals and joined issue approaching the final furlong and he pulled a long way clear of the two he raced with. His nearest pursuers all came from the stands' side but they were a length adrift at the line as Keke recorded an impressive success that can probably be upgraded due to his track position. Trained by Eddie Lynam and ridden by Billy Lee, Keke was winning for the first time this season, taking his career record to six wins from 15 starts.

Keke wins the Rockingham



Lee commented: "It can be a tricky draw if you've nothing to follow, lucky enough there was a bit of pace beside me and I was able to get back in behind; once he does that and he gets over a furlong and a half and he's settled, he's very easy to deal with then. "He travelled up through them, probably there a little soon, but he's getting very professional and when I went for him he really quickened well in the style of a good horse, he's improving. He's coming up through the ranks and he's improving away so you'd like to think so [better than a handicapper] on that performance. That's the exciting part and you just don't know where it's going to stop. "Whatever road we take I think he's probably best over five but I'm not saying he won't get six."

This was the plan Sujet (10/1), ridden by Chris Hayes, showed a good turn of foot when making a winning return in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap. Favourite Mississippi River made the running with Triple Double A in close attendance but Sujet joined that pair with two furlongs to run and readily picked the market leader up inside the final furlong to win by a length and a quarter. Lady In Paris finished off well to finish a further two and a quarter lengths back in third. Gelded since last seen in October, Sujet, trained by Dermot Weld for Juddmonte, was having his first start of the season and making his handicap debut. Hayes said: “I haven't sat on him since last year but they've been raving about him at home. I was delighted when I saw the weights and I knew Colin [Keane] wouldn’t be able to do the weight.

“He did it well – going forward was the only way to ride him from that wide draw and I got a lovely tow into the race. He did it nicely and didn’t win by too far so the handicapper can’t go over the top.” Weld added: "He was consistent as a two-year-old last year, he just took time in the spring and we said we'd wait; this is a lovely race to win and this was the plan. We had everything right with him today, he was in great form and he duly delivered. "I was very happy with him last year but he's developed now, loves good ground, I think we had the trip right and he got an excellent ride from Chris Hayes. Over the round nine here at the Curragh I like to be very prominent and the first couple of horses were always very well positioned. He battled well here today, he's progressive but another Premier Handicap [might be next]."

Slieve Binnian wins on Irish Derby day



Slieve Binnian (7/1) recorded a sixth career success in the Dubai Duty Free Derby Festival Handicap. The chasing pack closed in on the leaders with a quarter of a mile to run and they were backpedaling a furlong later as I Am Superman came through on the rail and Slieve Binnian towards the centre of the course. One or two others threatened to get involved but they could never get on terms with the winner who scored by three quarters of a length from Love Billy Boy in a bunch finish. Winning jockey Liam McAteer said: “He’s improved and David [Marnane, trainer] had the idea of dropping him back to a mile and he ran well here the last day. “I was happy despite not having as much cover as I'd have liked, and when I got there I knew I had a bit more left in the tank. “It's great for everyone. It’s hard here but when you’re getting the right support it is made much easier. He’s a lovely horse to have anything to do with.”

Vespertilio justified 2/1 favouritism in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes over six furlongs. The majority of the field gradually edged towards the stands' side rail, led by the veteran Big Gossey. Vespertilio, short of room at the start, had more in front of her than behind passing the two furlong pole but Dylan Browne McMonagle was able to pull towards the centre of the track. Vespertilio picked up well to cut down My Mate Alfie in a head-bobber of a finish, winning by a short-head. McMonagle said of the Willie McCreery trained winner: "I felt I was going to go and win a neck and when she gets there she just thinks the job's done and she just shuts down a little bit.

Celebration time for the Vespertilio team