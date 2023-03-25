A review of Saturday's action at the Curragh as William Haggas landed the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire with Lattam.

Lattam lands Lincolnshire William Haggas' Lattam landed the €59,000 first prize in the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire after swooping in the dying strides under Chris Hayes. The 8/1 chance was held-up in the early stages and found trouble in-running as he made his way through the field as the Ado McGuinness battalion went for home. McGuinness ran nine in the race and was second and third with Saltonstall (25/1) and Casanova (40/1) but was thwarted as Lattam lunged to win by a short head on the line. San Aer was fourth, McGuinness trained the fifth and sixth thanks to No More Porter and Celtic Crown, while George Boughey's Totally Charming was seventh.

Watch Race Replay

“He told me to leave it very late and I did what I was told!” said Hayes. “He travelled lovely, relished the ground. After Mr Haggas had finished giving me the instructions I said ‘so basically aim to be getting there inside the furlong pole’ and he said ‘Oh God an awful lot later if you can, but see how you’re travelling’. “I thought I was going to get there too soon and I sat, then the gap was closing and I had to switch. It was a short-head away from a shocker, but we won so I gave it a great ride!

Insinuendo motors to Park Express Willie McCreery’s Insinuendo went one better than last year to claim the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at the Curragh. The six-year-old was second to Mother Earth 12 months ago and placed in further Group races throughout the season before heading off to Bahrain for what was intended to be her last run. She was not retired to stud after her seventh-placed performance in the Middle East, however, with her owners instead deciding to keep her in training for another year. That decision was justified at the Curragh when she set off as the evens favourite under Billy Lee and returned a one-and-a-half-length victor. “We’re delighted to win that. She was second in it last year, probably to a better mare,” said McCreery. “You’re on a hiding to nothing if you get beat, Michael (Deegan, of owners Deegan Racing Syndicate) was brave enough to hold on to her for another year so it’s great to get started. “I wouldn’t say any horse loves that ground but she got her way through it. “Billy said she did everything wrong, she was a bit strong under him and didn’t settle. He clipped heels trying to get her to settle about a furlong-and-a-half down and she still was pulling. “She got there and then she got a bit lazy in front, she’s getting a bit cute. Onwards and upwards now.”

Of the Bahrain disappointment the trainer added: “Things just didn’t work out for her in Bahrain, she got shuffled back. William Buick rode a great race in front on his horse, he slowed it all down. “She was coming and coming but everything happened too quickly. She had loads of room today and she’s a proper mare. “She’s been Group One-placed and we’ll aim for all the Group Ones for the year and that will be it. “The Tattersalls Gold Cup is a possible. We’ll see what way the ground is, but I can’t see why not. It’s only driving down the road as opposed to going foreign.”

Stott has the Amo Kevin Stott made the journey to Ireland worthwhile as 3/1 favourite Bucanero Fuerte landed the Alkumait Standing At Capital Stallions Irish EBF Maiden on debut for Adrian Murray. The Wootton Bassett two-year-old crossed the line two and a three-quarter lengths ahead of Sturlasson, potentially taking the first step on the path to Royal Ascot for owners Amo Racing. “He went through the motions really nicely and was very professional,” said Stott. “He pricked his ears when I was in front and hasn’t actually had much of a blow. “That was the first time I’ve sat on this horse, he gave me a really nice feel. We’ve got some nice two-year-olds in.” When asked if he could be a Royal Ascot horse he added: “We’ll have to see how he comes out of the race and what happens going forward but of course he’ll be a contender, I’d say.” On Irish rides for Amo Racing, to whom he is retained, Stott said: “Obviously I’ll come over when the boss wants me to come over. I love coming here, the people are really nice and the racing is very competitive.”