Curragh review: Irish Champions Festival

The morning market spoke volumes ahead of the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales and the crowd hit their crescendo as Alparslan (5/4 favourite) quickened decisively at the furlong pole to settle the race in a matter of strides.

UK-based trainers have enjoyed plenty of success in the valuable sales race run over an extended six furlongs and Karl Burke became the latest handler to lift the trophy.

Alparslan, ridden by Clifford Lee, put daylight between himself and the chasing pack in a matter of strides passing the furlong pole and only had to be kept up to his work to win by three and a half lengths. He was followed over the line by Magny Cours and Blingy's Sister.

Alparslan had scored by five lengths on his August debut at Leicester and holds a handful of big race entries, including the Royal Lodge and Dewhurst Stakes.

Lee told Racing TV: "He was very good at Leicester, obviously it's a stiff track here, and the drop back [in trip]......there was a bit of a headwind but I went forward on him and made good use of him and he galloped to the line very strongly.

"I didn't want to go too quick in front with the headwind, I would have liked to have taken a lead but nothing went so I landed in front and set my own fractions.

"He's still very green in himself, he was chopping and changing his legs quite a bit, and I think he will come on a lot."