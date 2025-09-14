Curragh review: Irish Champions Festival

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from the Irish Champions Festival card from the Curragh.
The morning market spoke volumes ahead of the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales and the crowd hit their crescendo as Alparslan (5/4 favourite) quickened decisively at the furlong pole to settle the race in a matter of strides.
UK-based trainers have enjoyed plenty of success in the valuable sales race run over an extended six furlongs and Karl Burke became the latest handler to lift the trophy.
Alparslan, ridden by Clifford Lee, put daylight between himself and the chasing pack in a matter of strides passing the furlong pole and only had to be kept up to his work to win by three and a half lengths. He was followed over the line by Magny Cours and Blingy's Sister.
Alparslan had scored by five lengths on his August debut at Leicester and holds a handful of big race entries, including the Royal Lodge and Dewhurst Stakes.
Lee told Racing TV: "He was very good at Leicester, obviously it's a stiff track here, and the drop back [in trip]......there was a bit of a headwind but I went forward on him and made good use of him and he galloped to the line very strongly.
"I didn't want to go too quick in front with the headwind, I would have liked to have taken a lead but nothing went so I landed in front and set my own fractions.
"He's still very green in himself, he was chopping and changing his legs quite a bit, and I think he will come on a lot."
That result may have come as something of a relief to punters as the first four home in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap returned at SPs of 50/1, 22/1 and 16/1 twice.
They were led over the line by Tango Flare who had half-a-length to spare from the top-weight Big Gossey.
Tango Flare, third in last year's renewal, was ridden by Luke McAteer who said: "That was great, gave me a lovely ride.
"Plan was to get a bit a of cover, bit handier. At halfway I was in business and edged out, edged out - you feel the strong headwind but once I edged him out I really thought I was struggling but he picked up so well into it.
"It's lovely to get one for Pat [Foley, trainer] who has been a big supporter of mine."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.