Curragh review and free video replays from the Irish Champions Festival

A round-up of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Sunday of the Irish Champions Festival.
Angel obliges in opener
The English trained visitors dominated the finish of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap with the Mick Appleby-trained 7/2 favourite Coul Angel running out a ready winner.
Familiar foes Sondad and Dark Thirty both showed up prominently before being overhauled and they had to settle for minor honours with Red Evolution running on for second to be first home of the Irish-trained runners.
The winning distances were two and three quarter lengths and a nose.
"He did it very well," said Appleby.
"We thought he'd win. It was a tough handicap but he's been in great form. He's been unlucky a few times at York and Tom gave him a great ride, just being patient with him. I think he'll keep improving, he'll improve again next year.
"After York we looked at this race and it was the ideal race for him and the track is ideal for him. We're two from two here this year.
Marquand added: "He broke a lot better today and Dark Thirty gave us a beautiful tow down into the furlong pole. I didn't take him off the bridle until that point.
"I didn't want to hit the front too soon on him, he doesn't do a lot when he gets there. A good performance and hopefully he's an improving horse."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
State occasion
Victory was as straightforward as odds of 1/5 suggested for Star Of State in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes.
Runner-up in the Group 2 Lowther last time, Joseph O'Brien dropped his filly back in class for this valuable contest and Star Of State didn't need to be at her best to beat the 61 rated Fine Line who was returned at 200/1.
Alpe d'Huez was third at 66/1.
Ryan Moore was aboard Star Of State who won by two and a quarter lengths and three and a quarter lengths.
The winning trainer said: "It was lovely, good prize money, she's a nice filly and nice to have a nice winner here for Jaber [Abudallah, owner] and she's a nice filly for the future.
"She's pretty good. Libertango just nabbed her late the last day and she's just about the best filly around so we have to consider the Cheveley Park Stakes.
"Today was a nice opportunity for her and we'll discuss it with Jaber and see where they'd like to go next."
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.