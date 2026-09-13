Curragh review and free video replays from the Irish Champions Festival

Angel obliges in opener

The English trained visitors dominated the finish of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap with the Mick Appleby-trained 7/2 favourite Coul Angel running out a ready winner.

Familiar foes Sondad and Dark Thirty both showed up prominently before being overhauled and they had to settle for minor honours with Red Evolution running on for second to be first home of the Irish-trained runners.

The winning distances were two and three quarter lengths and a nose.

"He did it very well," said Appleby.

"We thought he'd win. It was a tough handicap but he's been in great form. He's been unlucky a few times at York and Tom gave him a great ride, just being patient with him. I think he'll keep improving, he'll improve again next year.

"After York we looked at this race and it was the ideal race for him and the track is ideal for him. We're two from two here this year.

Marquand added: "He broke a lot better today and Dark Thirty gave us a beautiful tow down into the furlong pole. I didn't take him off the bridle until that point.

"I didn't want to hit the front too soon on him, he doesn't do a lot when he gets there. A good performance and hopefully he's an improving horse."