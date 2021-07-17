Curragh Saturday review: Mooneista lands Sapphire Stakes

Davison celebrates Mooneista win Mooneista gave trainer Jack Davison his biggest success when storming home in the Group Two Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh. The three-year-old came with a blistering run to complete a quick Group-race double for jockey Colin Keane after he had steered Beauty Inspire to victory in the Anglesey Stakes. Mooneista (10.1) was held up in the early stages as Strong Johnson set the pace, with Make A Challenge, Gustavus Weston and Logo Hunter prominent.

It was all change in the final furlong as Mooneista burst on the scene to stamp his authority on proceedings and win by a length and a quarter. Gustavus Weston was second with Romantic Proposal third, a further two and three-quarter lengths away. “I’m never short of words and this filly is able to walk the walk which is really good for both of us, she has backed me up,” said Davison. “I’ve thought highly of her from her early days. To get her to develop and come and win these type of races on a big weekend is really pleasing. “Colin is as cool as you like and he said it was a matter of pushing the button. He felt like he had loads of horse under him the whole way. She’s a little monster really. She’s in the Flying Five on Champions weekend so we’ll have a crack at that all going well."

Inspire stays unbeaten Beauty Inspire got on top in the closing stages to maintain his unbeaten record in the Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh. Ger Lyons’ two-year-old backed up his course success three weeks earlier to bag the Group Three prize over six and a half furlongs in determined fashion. Sent off the 1-2 favourite it was only in the final half-furlong Beauty Inspire asserted after Hadman had made the running. The Mehmas colt appreciated the slightly extra distance from his debut to win by a length and a quarter from Andreas Vesalius in the hands of Keane. Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: “He wasn’t as visually as impressive as the first day, but the first day was only a maiden.

Beauty Inspire wins the Anglesey Stakes

“To be honest it looks like he hasn’t learned an awful lot from the first day. He was very keen in the race and probably disappointed himself a little, as he’s a horse that can’t hit the front too soon because he’s still a baby. He did fight for Colin after. He’s a Christian at home and he’s obviously a very good horse.” Asked about plans, he added: “We’ll take him home and let him tell us when he’s ready again. It could be the Phoenix or the Middle Park. He has entries in York as well. “We think he’ll come on an awful lot from that, it’s only his second race. It’s a tough ask to come out there and do that and he’s done it. “Colin said he loved the ground, which is a help. He’s a lovely horse – we knew that the first day – and we would have been disappointed today if he had been beaten.” Beauty Inspire was cut to 33.1 from 50/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Power springs Major Scurry shock Major Power was a shock 50/1 winner of the Paddy Power Scurry Handicap. Ridden by 3lb claimer Danny Sheehy, the Edward Lynam-trained grey held the late challenge of Hightimeyouwon by a head to land the €59,000 first prize. “I heard they were all backing the other horse, Rough Diamond. He ran OK but probably wouldn’t be battle hardened,” said Lynam. “It’s nice to get and I’m delighted. If he could turn out as good as the one that won it last year (Romantic Proposal) we’d be doing all right, but that might be a bit hopeful. I’m delighted to win with him. He was a good horse for the Friday nights at Dundalk. “I’ve been moaning to Garry O’Gorman (handicapper) that he’s too high on the turf, so I’d say his turf rating will go back up to the same as his all-weather rating.”