Bright Stripes wins at the Curragh
Bright Stripes wins at the Curragh

Curragh Monday: Bright Stripes books Irish 2000 Guineas ticket

By Alan Magee
15:58 · MON May 06, 2024

Bright Stripes sprang a 16/1 surprise when coming from last to first to land the Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.

Andy Oliver’s charge trailed in 23 lengths behind Battle Cry on his three-year-old debut at Leopardstown last month, where Samuel Colt went down by just half a length as runner-up to his stablemate.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Samuel Colt was backed as if defeat was out of the question on this occasion, going off as the 4/11 favourite. However, he flattered to deceive when coming through to challenge Norwalk Havoc towards the end of the mile contest and Bright Stripes breezed past both of those rivals under a canny ride from Billy Lee.

The son of Starspangledbanner was a length in front at the finishing line and Oliver said: “We were very concerned about the ground, as he’s such a good-moving horse.

“Last year, we didn’t get anything else and his run in the Killavullan (when second at Group Three level) was on very heavy ground. This year, on the first day out, he encountered similar ground and just didn’t seem to like it at all. We expected the ground to dry out today, but it didn’t and I thought long and hard about not running him.

“Billy switched him off and he really accelerated. It just goes to show how much we really know! He was very impressive. The only day he got good ground was when he won his maiden at Naas. He’s in the Irish Guineas and all being well that is where he’ll go next. If he follows last year’s winner (Paddington), I’ll be happy enough with that!”

