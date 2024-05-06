Curragh Monday: Bright Stripes books Irish 2000 Guineas ticket

Bright Stripes sprang a 16/1 surprise when coming from last to first to land the Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes at the Curragh.

Andy Oliver’s charge trailed in 23 lengths behind Battle Cry on his three-year-old debut at Leopardstown last month, where Samuel Colt went down by just half a length as runner-up to his stablemate. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Samuel Colt was backed as if defeat was out of the question on this occasion, going off as the 4/11 favourite. However, he flattered to deceive when coming through to challenge Norwalk Havoc towards the end of the mile contest and Bright Stripes breezed past both of those rivals under a canny ride from Billy Lee. The son of Starspangledbanner was a length in front at the finishing line and Oliver said: “We were very concerned about the ground, as he’s such a good-moving horse.

